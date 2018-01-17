News Host calls-out Trump supporters for covering up hateful remarksDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 11:46 AM
(CNN)On Tuesday evening Erin Burnett began her prime time program with a simple question: “How stupid do you think we are?”
Pointed, politically charged and presumably directed at Washington, the anchor’s inquiry stemmed from a slew of recent controversial remarks made by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies’ subsequent willingness to cover for him.
If the president really uttered these words as I already said,<8 he is wrong,but where was this host and even dno When Hillary Clinton called us (basket of deplorables and irredeemables?
Erin Burnett and the fake media has learned nothing from Trump’s election.He never contested any elections before no experience in this field,yet he was able to defeat so many university graduates on the Republican side including 4 sitting senators 4 sitting governors.He crushed Hillary Clinton who is a lawyer,first lady of Arkansas,first lady of the USA,twice elected senator of N.Y.and Secretary of state with over a billion dollars for her campaign with all the media NY times CNN (fake news) ABC,NBC,MSNBC,AbC.I can go on and on
Yet Trump is standing.
Now to the s..hole comment allegedly made by Trump.Senator Dick Durban (democrat) acused him of making it ,but Mrs Nielsen (DHS) senator Corton,senator Purdue they were present and said we did not hear this.Senator Graham (Republican)who is one of the never Trump said I heard him,but this man although he is pretending but he don’t like Trump.he did not even vote for he.
In closing CNN and others just chill out Trump is ok.
Trump enablers do not respond you expect Medard’s enablers, special passport proceeds Clinic receipients would? I was about to mentioned some names but ah holding back as FET would say. But they know themselves ej former PS’s, Historians-lawyers,former ,Comies,Black power advocates, those who can afford to pay duty but prefer to go to Medard bowing for duty free. They can talk about Trump with pseudo authority but not about the little VC Crayfish The one with poopoo in the head for brains lol.
You are so right bro. We have the same kind of people selling their soul for a smile, an acknowledgement and a little hand out from Skerrit. Do they know what they are looking at when they look in the mirror? Little weasels that don’t have self respect.