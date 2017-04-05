Former Nigerian oil minister and former Dominican diplomat, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, that country’s financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.

Alison-Madueke was described as “at large” on the charge sheet since she is living in the UK.

She was accused of bribing members of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2015 national election, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The charges were read in a Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria.

One charge stated that Alison-Madueke and the officials “conspired among yourselves to directly take possession of 264.9 million naira($867,813)” on or about March 27, 2015, contrary to money laundering laws.

She was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK on October 10, 2015 for alleged bribery and corruption and money laundering.

The former minister, whose movement has been restricted to the UK, remains under investigation by the UK government.

Alison-Madueke received Dominican citizenship in May 29, 2015.

It has been reported that the ex-Minister was appointed Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner and given a diplomatic passport, with the number DP0000445.

When she was arrested, several media reports said that the former minister was attempting to flee to Dominica because of her citizenship.

However, the government said there was no truth to the “rumor” and said all ties with Alison-Madueke were severed in October, 2015.

It also said she was appointed Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica after “due diligence.”

Alison-Madueke is one of many former Dominican diplomats who has found themselves in hot water with the law in recent times.