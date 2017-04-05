Nigeria charges Diezani Alison-Madueke with money launderingDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 1:45 PM
Former Nigerian oil minister and former Dominican diplomat, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, that country’s financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
Alison-Madueke was described as “at large” on the charge sheet since she is living in the UK.
She was accused of bribing members of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2015 national election, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The charges were read in a Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria.
One charge stated that Alison-Madueke and the officials “conspired among yourselves to directly take possession of 264.9 million naira($867,813)” on or about March 27, 2015, contrary to money laundering laws.
She was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK on October 10, 2015 for alleged bribery and corruption and money laundering.
The former minister, whose movement has been restricted to the UK, remains under investigation by the UK government.
Alison-Madueke received Dominican citizenship in May 29, 2015.
It has been reported that the ex-Minister was appointed Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner and given a diplomatic passport, with the number DP0000445.
When she was arrested, several media reports said that the former minister was attempting to flee to Dominica because of her citizenship.
However, the government said there was no truth to the “rumor” and said all ties with Alison-Madueke were severed in October, 2015.
It also said she was appointed Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica after “due diligence.”
Alison-Madueke is one of many former Dominican diplomats who has found themselves in hot water with the law in recent times.
In order for Money to be Laundered, there must be a Laundry.
It involves three steps:
1- introducing cash into the financial system by some means (“placement”)
2- carrying out complex financial transactions to camouflage the illegal source of the cash (“layering”)
3- acquiring wealth generated from the transactions of the illicit funds (“integration”)
Funds moving through the CBI (Laundry) program somehow appear to be following these three steps.
So you telling me Due Diligence was conducted huh… she was issued her diplomatic passport in May 2015, when she was accused of money laundering in March 2015 and accused of bribing members of the National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2015 national election, in March.
And you mean to tell me is only when she was arrested in October 2015, that the Gov realised….. and cut ties with her. Soooooo this woman was a holder of our Diplomatic Passport for 6 months whilst her all these accusations were amidst… and worse was issued one with all these allegations.
yeah Due Diligence my A#@
If there is a dead stinking body expect to see poopoo flies; If it is dirty corruption expect to hear the name of Dominica. If they corrupt Skerrit will find them
SMH a million times. I mean, what is it? You mean to tell the nation that, well i guess we can say almost all the people that the government has given diplomatic passports and or sold our passports to, are turning out to be .. What does that say about the (our) government? SHOW ME YOUR FRIENDS AND I WILL TELL YOU WHO YOU ARE. As the saying goes. I MEAN, WOOOOOW!
This is another one on the long list of former Ambassadors in “good standing” brought to the people of Dominica through the kind compliments of the Dear Leader and courtesy of the “due diligence” that was “in place.”
Birds of a feather flock together.Skerritt appointed these to be our country’s ambassadors,shame on him for even trying to defend them and talking about due diligence was done,then how come so many slipped through the cracks.You should fire and replace the company or companies you allege to have worked with.Since these are shadow and false companies then resign and be gone Skerritt.Again birds of a feather flock together
Linton why did you do that? Why did you have the Nigerian government charge the lady? you not tired of causing trouble Linton? most recently Monfared and now Alison? who next Linton? Tony tired talk to you . You need to stop it!
The Minister for External Affairs, Mrs. Francine Baron-Royer, will undoubtedly issue a proper and comprehensive statement on this and related diplomatic appointments and inform the people of Dominica why so many persons who receive our diplomatic passports are being arrested for such grave criminal conduct!
Frank Baron must be turning constantly in his grave!
What a shame for our little island who is employing shady people before doing any CBI checks.
Fake News?
She do the crime she pay the time
Another bad news showing that our present gov’t is not doing any CBI check before employing foreigners in our little island Dominica.This is another bad name for this gov’t is a shady gov’t; in between time we need to shuffle politics in Dominica in order to get back the developing island that we had like in the 80’s.