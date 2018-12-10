Nigeria issues arrest warrant for ex-oil minister Diezani Alison-Maduekeafricanews - Monday, December 10th, 2018 at 10:37 AM
Nigeria’s main anti corruption body has issued an international arrest warrant for its former oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
The authorities accuse her of misappropriating public funds worth several millions of US dollars.
Alison-Madueke, who’s a former Dominican diplomat, is currently being investigated in the United Kingdom but Nigeria wants her to face trial in her country for an alleged act of illegal acceptance and giving gratifications.
The former Nigerian Minister in charge of oil is currently in London. She is to appear before Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 25, 2019.
