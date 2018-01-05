Panic ensues as plane skids off runway in TurkeyBBC - Sunday, January 14th, 2018 at 8:25 PM
Panic broke out on a passenger jet when it skidded off the runway at a Turkish airport and plunged down the side of a cliff overlooking the sea according to a BBC report.
The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 168 passengers and crew had flown from Ankara and landed at Trabzon on the Black Sea coast late on Saturday.
Everyone on board was evacuated safely, provincial governor Yucel Yavuz said. No injuries were reported.
