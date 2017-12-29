Parliament chastized for not holding South African President accountableThe Guardian - Friday, December 29th, 2017 at 4:17 PM
South Africa’s highest court has ruled that the parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account in a scandal over state-funded upgrades to his country residence, fuelling opposition calls for him to be impeached.
The constitutional court ordered the national assembly to make rules that allow the president to be impeached, adding to Zuma’s difficulties after he was replacedlast week by Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ruling African National Congress.
