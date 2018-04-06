BirdsCaribbean, an international network committed to conserving Caribbean birds, is reporting that a petition has been launched to return the 12 parrots that were transported from Dominica to Germany in what has proved to be a highly contested move.

The organization has published that information on its official website birdscaribbean.org.

The controversy started on Social Media where it was alleged that the parrots were smuggled from the country in March 2018.

After initial silence on the issue with no prior public notice of the transfer, the government of Dominica explained that the birds were taken to be entered in a breeding program to help repopulate the species following the decimation of their habitat and population due to Hurricane Maria.

The Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) who are responsible for housing the birds in Germany claim, on their website, that they had “cooperation with all governments involved.” The ACTP also branded reports that the parrots had been moved and acquired by illegitimate means as “fake news”.

The permanent secretary for agriculture, the minister for agriculture, the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation (RCF) and a writer for Talking Birds magazine of Australia have all expressed their views on the matter. Some experts and enthusiasts are categorically opposed to the action taken while the government defends the move remains adamant that all the correct procedures were followed.

Now, BirdsCaribbean are insisting that the birds could only have been legally exported under very strict emergency conditions which they claim were not met in this case. Additionally, the website maintains that The Environmental Coordination Unit (ECU) the body recognized under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) did not grant the permit for exportation as required.

In seeking to remedy this issue a petition has been launched via change.org that has garnered (at the time of this article) nearly 1800 signatures with an aim of attaining 2500 signatures.