Petition launched to return Dominica’s parrots taken to GermanyDominica News Online - Friday, April 6th, 2018 at 11:46 AM
BirdsCaribbean, an international network committed to conserving Caribbean birds, is reporting that a petition has been launched to return the 12 parrots that were transported from Dominica to Germany in what has proved to be a highly contested move.
The organization has published that information on its official website birdscaribbean.org.
The controversy started on Social Media where it was alleged that the parrots were smuggled from the country in March 2018.
After initial silence on the issue with no prior public notice of the transfer, the government of Dominica explained that the birds were taken to be entered in a breeding program to help repopulate the species following the decimation of their habitat and population due to Hurricane Maria.
The Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) who are responsible for housing the birds in Germany claim, on their website, that they had “cooperation with all governments involved.” The ACTP also branded reports that the parrots had been moved and acquired by illegitimate means as “fake news”.
The permanent secretary for agriculture, the minister for agriculture, the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation (RCF) and a writer for Talking Birds magazine of Australia have all expressed their views on the matter. Some experts and enthusiasts are categorically opposed to the action taken while the government defends the move remains adamant that all the correct procedures were followed.
Now, BirdsCaribbean are insisting that the birds could only have been legally exported under very strict emergency conditions which they claim were not met in this case. Additionally, the website maintains that The Environmental Coordination Unit (ECU) the body recognized under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) did not grant the permit for exportation as required.
In seeking to remedy this issue a petition has been launched via change.org that has garnered (at the time of this article) nearly 1800 signatures with an aim of attaining 2500 signatures.
13 Comments
Who ever is behind this campaign (and we know who) but I am not here to point fingers but to point out what I consider to be pure hypocrisy. So after reading this article which gives the Reader the impression that Birds Caribbean which would be certainly apolitical, is the one who has published an impartial observatory peice. I genuinely felt that i at least needed to read the source information. So I dutifully followed the link to the article fully expecting to see an independently written article based on their own findings. Instead all I found was writings laced with “WE HAVE BEEN INFORMED” or “WE ARE ADVISED”. well from there I started taking everything I read with a CUP of salt. The question which arrose in my mind was well you were informed by who? Or advised by whom? One could not help but note that this entire article was written with a sense of similarities to the agenda being advanced by the droves of new conservationists we have been hearing from of late.
The Skerrit’s administration is so shrouded in secrecy because the actors are fully cognizant of the fact that many of their deeds are not above board. The birds strive best in their indigenous habitat. They would never acclimatize to their present alien environment. There is hardly any transparency, and accountability is non-existent with these pariahs. Then, they use deceptive means to conceal the truth. The vast majority of Dominicans want the birds to be returned to their natural home but the government is relentlessly determined to let the Germans have them. In light of the outrage this transfer has caused locally, regionally and internationally , it’s mind boggling as to the reason(s) why the government is so recalcitrant on keeping these national icons from returning to their natural place of birth. Anxiously awaiting their return.
If the Parrots are sold; no amount of petition will cause them to be returned to Dominica. If I bought and paid for something from an individual, entity or whichever source, simply because someone believe it was wrong to sell me the parrots of dogs and demand I return them would not mean squat!
The fact is I believe the Parrots are sold, they are not returning to Dominica; if we had an honest government in the country, that government would have got the police involve in investigating the matter which I personally believe to be bold thievery, and have all the people involved arrested and charged with a felony!
All involved in that thievery should get at least five years in jail for theft!
It’s easy I just signed. I’m appalled, smells of a dirty deed. If only the public was notified of this National treasure then I would at least taken my kids to see them “the day before” for posterity.
Dominicans living in the United States should start protesting in front of the German embassy and make this an international issue. Monies may have been used to bribe certain individuals on Dominica.
I will definitely be signing this petition as proper procedures were not followed.Irrespective what the rude and disrespectful Skerritt and his henchmen say.How can proper procedures have been followed when from the get go the populace was not told anything before it was revealed.For sure the ACTP person did not just show up and that same day, because of extenuating circumstances the birds had to be rushed out of the country, no! other countries were consulted, so plans were being made all along to send these birds to ACTP unbeknownst to not even though persons who were caring for the birds.Now these corrupt people are telling us that proper plans were followed.This is just lipstick on a pig, and a corrupt pig at that. I encourage as many people as possible to sign the petition to get the damn birds back.
Things getting from bad to worse, these little groups think they can tell legitimate governments how they should govern. It was a government decision, so who is bird Caribbean to say what is legal or not.
Paul T
who is one man to decided what should be the outcome of DOMINICA property
the property of Generations of Dominicans to come
WITHOUT CONSULTING NOR INFORMING THEM .
is that what Governing the Country is about .
Please explain .
The Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP) and its breeding program are a GREAT much needed avenue. The birds habbitat was destroyed and the German asscociation has the means to put the breeding program in place and reintroduce offspring back to Dominica. A country where people do not have proper sanitation and thousands of homes remain damaged along with some poor people living in tents and in church basements, the people who have the time to focus and create a petition to return the birds should examine their priororties, BirdsCaribbean wake up and get real!!!
Martin who are you ?a Dominican?
”The birds habitat was destroyed? ”
These birds have been living on the Island for donkeys of years .
God only knows why Dominica and no where else ,they have survived many a hurricane , they survived attacks by man and they are still thriving, Farmers even complain now that the increase in numbers have become a pest to their produce trees, the farmers have invaded their territory so they have the right to fight back .
How similar is Germany to Dominica for you to try to make one believe they will thrive in a habitat , totally different to what they have thrived on successfully for Generations .The ACTP is a business, wait you and all will see what the outcome will be .
I was watching a program this morning, a butterfly enclosure owner admitted on air that he has thousands and thousands of butterflies from the world over , many of them rare species that he has bred over a 10 year period .Now even children have to pay to see them.A million…
Stop stressing the parrots will be back
Man, bring our birds backhome. Where can zI sign that petition?
There are more than 2500 UWP supporters in DA so that should be a breeze.