US researchers have succeeded in keeping 100 – 200 disembodied pig brains alive for up to 36 hours outside of the body. The Pig brains were all secured from a slaughterhouse and underwent the procedure hours after the death of the animal according to an MIT Technology Review report.

Nenad Sestan a Yale University Neuroscientist and leader of the experiment originally made the announcement on 28th March 2018 at a meeting held at the National Institutes of Health.

The meeting was to discuss the ethical implications of advances in neuroscience research on the study of the brain.

Dr. Sestan indicated that the brains maintained activity for 36 hours by use of artificial heated blood and tubes used to maintain circulation. At one point researchers were stunned when they believed the brains to be partly conscious but, based on the flat-line brain waves recorded, eventually concluded they were in a comatose state.

Dr. Sestan has shown deep concern over the ethics of such research and has expressed caution in pursuing this line of study.

He stated in his presentation “People are fascinated, we have to be careful how fascinated.”