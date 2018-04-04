Police identify suspect in Youtube shootingBBC - Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 at 4:10 PM
In a bizarre shooting incident at Youtube’s headquarters in California on Tuesday, three victims (two females and one male) were shot by the assailant before turning the gun on herself according to a BBC report. In the ensuing terror, one individual also injured her ankle in a desperate dash for safety.
The female suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam.
Nasim had a prolific online presence running multiple youtube channels describing herself on one of her sites as a vegan-body builder and animal rights activist. Police investigations have not yet revealed a motive, but reports have mentioned that one of the victims was the suspect’s estranged boyfriend. Nasim’s father also said that she was angry at Youtube for essentially taking away her revenue in a process called demonetization. Videos can earn revenues for their owner’s from ads but Youtube can “demonetize” videos by removing ads and performing other actions such as filtering content – such as adding age restrictions.
Nasim’s father said she had disappeared prior to the incident and she was found sleeping in her car by police officers 25 miles away from where the attack took place. Police reported this information to her family but she was not detained.
3 Comments
What does this have to do with Dominica or Dominican?
Nothing….however it’s news that’s all over so nothing wrong in DNO posting about it
Mamsel look batsh** crazy