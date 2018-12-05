Researchers in Australia develop 10-minute cancer testDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 11:42 AM
CNN has reported that researchers in Australia have developed a 10-minute test that can detect the presence of cancer cells anywhere in the human body, according to a newly published study.
Researchers at University of Queensland found that cancer cells when submerged in water forms a unique DNA pattern. The test developed from this discovery could help detect cancer in humans far earlier than other available tests.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.