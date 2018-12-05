Road Collapsed in Alaskan earthquake already fixedCNN - Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 6:39 PM
Alaskan road crews are the envy of folks in the lower 48 (term for Continental contiguous US states) because of their lightning fast repair of a road that was ripped apart by Friday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake according to a CNN report.
Before and after photos shared on Facebook on Tuesday showed just how quickly The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities was able to respond.
All that work took less than four days.
The post went viral as people all over the country wondered why their cities and states can’t fix the “blankety-blank-blank” potholes on their streets.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says it’s harder to pave roads at this time of year because of the cold temperatures, but they can do it.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Wow they mean business.