Russia and China are bulking up in the U.S.’s backyardBloomberg - Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 1:26 PM
As supplies of crude from its old ally Venezuela dwindled last year, Cuba began turning out the lights in government offices and shuttering oil refineries.
Then, Havana turned to an old friend for help: Russia. In early May the Kremlin sent a tanker full of fuel across the Atlantic as part of a deal to keep the communist island running for three months. It was the first such shipment Cuba had received in years from its former benefactor, but it wasn’t the only sign Russia has returned to a region it had all but abandoned after the Cold War.
Moscow is building a satellite-tracking station in Managua and considering reopening Soviet-era military bases in the region, as well as expanding economic ties and doling out aid in countries across Central America and the Caribbean. President Vladimir Putin has even offered to restore the Capitol building in Havana, which bears a striking resemblance to the one in Washington.
GA fellow nationals. I would like to say alittle on the current & extended topic after listen to talk on the block. The range of ideas real, imagined and or already at play made the discuss interesting. It served as dessert post lunch.
It takes us back to 1979 when our first group of students left for Cuba.Going to Cuba was like one of the cardinal sins of that epoch. Funny it was the DFP under Mamo who produced all the propaganda.can those of us who were on point in that era relive the situation? Think back in time. today 38 yrs later it’s the former DFP-ites/ the current gang of 4 still DFP-ites posing as DLP-ites .These Neo -DLP are doing what mamo opposed then. I just cannot figure out what the heck is going on in DA is it roti or Riot! Medard cannot function has no brain and plan on how to develop a 6th world country.
So it’s deja vu all over again.. This time more originally poorer guys plying DLP. See who is president.
Remember Abramoff, the lawyer ,Lobbist,felon.
Skerrit run in front and strenghten ties with Russia. Seeing that Russia and America are so call friends now, I hope there is something for us.
Skeritt seems to be audioning to win the hearts of Russia and China, two communist countries. Desperate times calls for desperate action.
Well I will warn Putin to stay clear of Skerro because; first he went to Libya (ghadafi died and his regime tumbled) then he went to Venezuela (what is Maduro up against and its only getting worst)…..Putin, don’t say we didn’t warn you.
On a more serious note; the only thing Dominica’s government seems good at is getting in the good books of nations trying to take over the region and benefiting from the free-ness they dish out.
Skerro, try and create country that is self sufficient – we cannot leave on handouts from wanna be “super powers” forever. Venezuela is down the pan, China has a lot of economic problems…now comes Russia – with an agenda!
This country is surviving like a “bum”….from one house to another and the head of the household maintaining us till we can be maintained no more!
I just hope that we get a jet airport out of it this time around. The last time, the Grenadians got theirs and we didn’t. What’s next? Russian missiles stationed on the island of Dominica? We’ve got China, Venezuela, and now Russia. They better be careful. After Skerrit finish suck the life out of them, not even toilet tissue they will have left. We received so much help from Venezuela and when things fell apart, not even two swamp dasheen and a hand of fig we sent to the starving people in Venezuela. Skerrit built while the supporters received a few sheets of plywood and galvanize.
As I said before. History has a nasty way of repeating itself. We are again plunging to the cold war days very quickly. Europeans at it seeing who have bigger balls. Now China. Nationalism was a thing for medieval times where Kings rule. Today we see political elites who make billions from the sale of machines of war. These white men continue to grab wealth and power while the masses cycle into poverty. In dominica we have a leader who for 17 years revel in the poverty and ignorance of the population. Greed and thirst for more power create dangerous bed fellows. Like in the late 70’s we have an evolved communist system where those in power become filthy rich while the common man continue to beg and be brain washed to believe others is the cause of thier suffering. Russia and China only want two things. Spread of thier ideology and work domination. War and conflict is good business and our people are nothing but chips in the game. It never ends.
hmmmmmmm…. those idiots they call Diasporas, they will be responsible for what will happen in dominica
And we should add here that the tiny island of Dominica serves as that bridge needed, thanks to Roosevelt Skerrit, whose two children was born in the US. If we cannot hear we will feel and if we cannot learn we will pay. Not Barbados, not Antigua, not Trinidad, not St. Lucia, not Grenada, not St. Vincent, not Jamaica, but Dominica, to serve as bridge between Russia & China to cross the US. DOMINICA, take warning because ur sons and daughters will surely pay for what u all have Skerrit doing
Why idiots like you don’t go crawl into a hole somewhere?
It’s not like America checking us irie… They only care about themselves at the moment…
So… Russia huh?
Skerrit best friend,Putin is attempting to take over,and here we are with our leader looking to get Russians into DOMINICA.Keep an eye out people.
Boy , You see what happening there, something in it. Putin smarter than Trump. DA is me Home.
And he is ten times smarter tha Skerrit, Kid!