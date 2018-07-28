It is about a mile beneath the surface of Mar’s but it’s definitely water scientists say according to a CNN report.

The water was found using radar beneath the southern polar icecap according to a report published on Wednesday in the journal of science by Italian Researchers from the Italian Space Agency.

The Data for the study was made possible by the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding instrument, also known as the MARSIS.

A survey was conducted using the MARSIS from between the period of May 2012 to December 2015 which was aboard the European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft.

Using several pulses to the surface and measuring how these pulses reflected back to the spacecraft. Analyzing this data scientists concluded that there was an area of liquid 12.5 miles across beneath surface.

This would be similar to the Antarctic and Greenland lakes that are found beneath the ice sheets on earth.

“We interpret this feature as a stable body of liquid water on Mars,” the authors wrote in the study.

