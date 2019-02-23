Share
Luis Leonardo Almagro Lemes – Secretary General of the OAS

The Secretary General of the OAS ,Luis Amalgro Lemes, has responded to a statement by the Chairman of CARICOM Timothy Harris. The statement by the Chairman of CARICOM was critical of a tweet posted by Almagro on 7th February.

This is not the first time the Secretary General’s tweet has garnered public rebuke.

Francine Baron had written to the OAS on behalf of the government of Dominica demanding an apology for the tweet.

Almagro has insisted he has done nothing inappropriate and has opted to not remove the tweet.

Below is the full statement of the OAS Secretary General ,including the text of the original tweet, responding to this latest criticism.

Statement by the Secretary General of the OAS

  February 22, 2019

In response to the statement published by the chairman of CARICOM on February 19, 2019 in which he wrongly asserts that I acted beyond the competence of the Office of Secretary General of the OAS, I would like to highlight the following:

  1. The tweet I published on February 7, 2019 at 12:55 pm reads:

    “Today I met with Former Ambassador to @UN, Crispin Gregoire, who expressed his concern that the upcoming elections in #Dominica are not free and fair. He also requested @OAS_official assistance to help ensure a level playing field in the country.” 

    As is evident from the transcript, Ambassador Gregoire expressed his concern to me and I formulated the communication. I am surprised that I was denounced for being transparent and for not censoring ideas, particularly in an organization that is obliged to act in accordance with democratic principles such as freedom of speech, openness and tolerance for the diversity of political views.

  2. In connection to the previous point, I would like to reiterate what I promised during my inaugural speech as the Secretary General of the OAS in 2015. I said I would be “both government and opposition.” As Secretary General of the OAS, I have an open-door policy, I meet with people with different views and I welcome pluralism of ideas and beliefs.
  3. It is worth noting that, according to a study published by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and The University of Sydney, Dominica is the country with the lowest rate of implementation (below 10%) of the recommendations of OAS Electoral Observation Missions. Democracy is a way of life and an ongoing process of continuous improvement and the recommendations of the Organization aim to guarantee voters the best possible electoral process. When they are not followed and not implemented, this does not help member states to increase the level of trust from the opposition and the international community in their electoral processes.

I stand by my statements and actions, which are completely consistent with the competencies of the Office of Secretary General and the democratic principles that this Organization promotes and defends.

 Former UN Ambassador (left) Crispin Gregoire meets with OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro Lemes (this photo accompanied the controversial tweet)