Secretary General of the OAS responds to chairman of CARICOMPress Release, Secretary General of the OAS - Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 11:13 AM
The Secretary General of the OAS ,Luis Amalgro Lemes, has responded to a statement by the Chairman of CARICOM Timothy Harris. The statement by the Chairman of CARICOM was critical of a tweet posted by Almagro on 7th February.
This is not the first time the Secretary General’s tweet has garnered public rebuke.
Francine Baron had written to the OAS on behalf of the government of Dominica demanding an apology for the tweet.
Almagro has insisted he has done nothing inappropriate and has opted to not remove the tweet.
Below is the full statement of the OAS Secretary General ,including the text of the original tweet, responding to this latest criticism.
Statement by the Secretary General of the OAS
February 22, 2019
In response to the statement published by the chairman of CARICOM on February 19, 2019 in which he wrongly asserts that I acted beyond the competence of the Office of Secretary General of the OAS, I would like to highlight the following:
- The tweet I published on February 7, 2019 at 12:55 pm reads:
“Today I met with Former Ambassador to @UN, Crispin Gregoire, who expressed his concern that the upcoming elections in #Dominica are not free and fair. He also requested @OAS_official assistance to help ensure a level playing field in the country.”
As is evident from the transcript, Ambassador Gregoire expressed his concern to me and I formulated the communication. I am surprised that I was denounced for being transparent and for not censoring ideas, particularly in an organization that is obliged to act in accordance with democratic principles such as freedom of speech, openness and tolerance for the diversity of political views.
- In connection to the previous point, I would like to reiterate what I promised during my inaugural speech as the Secretary General of the OAS in 2015. I said I would be “both government and opposition.” As Secretary General of the OAS, I have an open-door policy, I meet with people with different views and I welcome pluralism of ideas and beliefs.
- It is worth noting that, according to a study published by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and The University of Sydney, Dominica is the country with the lowest rate of implementation (below 10%) of the recommendations of OAS Electoral Observation Missions. Democracy is a way of life and an ongoing process of continuous improvement and the recommendations of the Organization aim to guarantee voters the best possible electoral process. When they are not followed and not implemented, this does not help member states to increase the level of trust from the opposition and the international community in their electoral processes.
I stand by my statements and actions, which are completely consistent with the competencies of the Office of Secretary General and the democratic principles that this Organization promotes and defends.
4 Comments
That hand shake??? Freemasonry!!
Chairman of CARICOM complaining because all these leaders care a out is thier record and privilege thet enjoy. We wonder why we are so poor and backward. It is because leaders are willing turn a blind eye for thier boys. Wrong is wrong and the only way forward is by acknowledging our failures, taking actions to correct, moving forward and always looking to improve for all. Roosvelt does not know it all and has been wrong in approach for over 15 years.
Wow, Roosevelt put that in your pipe and smoke it!!!
I’m wondering………..(hmmmmm)….
a. Are the OAS and other ‘observers’ out there now paying much closer covert & overt attention to Dominica in the lead up the upcoming general elections?
b. If yes to the above, was that then part of the reason or a key reason why the UWP’s press conference a few days ago was aired live on on a particular radio station for the first time in a LOOONNNGGG time?
After all, we have all heard the main opposition party in Dominica repeatedly cry out about they being denied access to the state-owned radio station.
By writing to the OAS, I have a suspicion that Dominica’s foreign minister inadvertently helped create a condition where certain election injustices going on ‘undercover’ in Dominica can no longer be hidden in plain sight.
Stay tuned y’all……