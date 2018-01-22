US Senate Votes Overwhelmingly to End Government ShutdownNew York Times - Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 2:43 PM
The Senate voted 81-18 on Monday to end the three-day old government shutdown, with Democrats joining Republicans to clear the way for the passage of a short-term spending package that would fund the government through February 8 in exchange for a promise from Republican leaders to address the fate of young, undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers according to a report from the New York Times.
“In a few hours, the government will reopen,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader. “We have a lot to do.”
