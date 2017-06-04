Seven people were killed and 48 injured in a terror attack on London Bridge on Saturday, June 3, with 21 fighting for their lives in hospital.

According to reports police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge. The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market. Three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

According to media reports eight minutes later, police shot and killed the three terrorists.

The Telegraph newspaper is reporting that a member of the public also received a gunshot wound in the hail of bullets from the eight officers.

