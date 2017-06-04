Seven dead, 48 injured in London terror attackThe Telegraph - Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 12:56 PM
Seven people were killed and 48 injured in a terror attack on London Bridge on Saturday, June 3, with 21 fighting for their lives in hospital.
According to reports police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge. The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market. Three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.
According to media reports eight minutes later, police shot and killed the three terrorists.
The Telegraph newspaper is reporting that a member of the public also received a gunshot wound in the hail of bullets from the eight officers.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
4 Comments
Just matter of time Dominica will be like the big countries. We already have killers on the ram page yet to no arrest soon ISIS to come. Policing in Dominica is sooo Poor it’s just matter of time for Daniel and Blackmoore to leave office.
It is sad that this type of evil activity is taking place in the world. Sad that some lost their lives and others are injured.
My sympathy to the grieving family who lost loved ones.
May those who are injured recover.
I heard a Canadian woman was among the dead.
The world is no longer a safe place as it were in those days. Some people waste their God-given allotted time in wickedness. What they sow they will reap two-fold Those who commit terrorism and are dead know this to their eternal regret.
Oh how sad! I pray for speedy recovery for those in hospital and God’s strength to the families of all the victims. Sadly when such things happen I continue to live a frightened life until full investigation is complete and it is clear that such evil act was not carried out by any of the criminals Skerrit sold our Passport to.
If every time that someone is radicalized; this person is a menace to the society.Nonetheless when the public report these individuals to the police; the police and the gov’t are not taking any steps to arrest these individuals so they are free to do as they wish. They cannot be arrested simply because they have not committed the act (in the name of human rights).Regrettably, it is too often too late, Lives are lost, people are seriously maimed and properties destroyed.The laws should be changed swiftly because it is necessary to serious decisions before it is too late.Many young people who went to fight with ISIS came back to England only to be sent to 2,3,4 or 5 years imprisonment.This should never happen because they will be soon out and the public is at risk.