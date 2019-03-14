There are “multiple fatalities” after shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, police in New Zealand have confirmed.

According to the BBC, police commissioner Mike Bush confirmed that one person is in custody, but said it was unclear if others were involved.

Witnesses told local media they ran for their lives, and saw people bleeding on the ground outside the Al Noor mosque.

Authorities advised people not to go to mosques until further notice. All Christchurch schools are on lockdown.

In a statement to the nation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said details were not yet clear, “but I can tell you now – this will be one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

