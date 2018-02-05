Water problems facing South African city Cape Town is being seen as an opportunity by a Dominica company to step in and fill the void.

International media reports indicate that in 10 weeks engineers will turn off water for a million homes as Cape Town reacts to a one-in-384-year drought.

“The rich are digging boreholes, more are panic-buying bottled water, and the army is on standby,” the reports indicate.

They’ve explained that the authorities intend dealing with the shortage by establishing 200 water collection points scattered around the city, to ensure the legally guaranteed minimum of 25 litres per person per day within 200 metres of every citizen’s home.

However Nature Isle company Sisserou Water Inc of Dominica is weighing in, it says, in the bid to provide an acceptable solution for the water shortage expected to hit Cape Town by April.

The Company says it is in direct discussions with the Cape Town South African Water Authority for the supply of fresh bulk drinking water.

It says in a press release that “Sisserou Water Inc of Dominica has offered up to 500,000,000 liters per week ( enough Water for about 1.5 million people per week) of fresh drinking water” during the period of crisis.

The company statement says the supply of fresh water to Cape Town would be a post-Hurricane Maria economic benefit for Dominica, and a great drought relief effort for the people of that South African city.

It’s not clear if Sisserou Water Inc has already launched its water exporting initiative and which countries it is exporting to at the moment.

There were media reports in 2011, in 2015 and last year that the Sisserou Water business was about to take off.

Available information suggests that the company was granted a government license to export water back in December 2009.

Sisserou Water Inc. Dominica is hoping the talks it says are ongoing with Cape Town authorities will at last bear fruit and leave the critics in no doubt that the company is serious about effectively utilizing one of Dominica’s natural resources – water.

UPDATE:

DNO was able to speak to Managing Director Tim Jilek just before publishing this article.

He explained that while the Company has not yet made any commercial exporting of water, it has been working on exporting to Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla, and came “close to doing so”.

Jilek said too that the proposed exporting of bulk water to Cape Town would have to be done in conjunction with DOWASCO.

He indicated that it would take about three weeks after getting the go-ahead, to launch Sisserou Water Inc.’s exporting operations to South Africa.