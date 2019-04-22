Sri Lanka suspects international terror link to Easter Sunday bombings

The Sri Lankan government has admitted it failed to act on multiple warnings before a coordinated series of attacks ripped through churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, and said it feared an international terror group might have been behind the atrocities, CNN has reported.

According to the CNN report, a government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, said multiple warnings were received in the days before the attacks, which killed 290 people and injured at least 500 more.

“CNN understands that at least one warning referred to Nations Thawahid Jaman (NTJ), a little-known local Islamist group which has previously defaced Buddhist statues,” the report stated.

It said Senaratne, who is also health minister, said he did not believe a local group could have acted alone.

“There must be a wider international network behind it,” the CNN report quoted him as saying.

There were also fears of more devices following the attack. Police found 87 detonators in a private terminal of the main bus station in Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, on Monday. A ninth improvised explosive device (IED) was defused near the capital’s Bandaranaike International Airport on Sunday evening.

