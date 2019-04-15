Sudan military arrests Bashir appointees, protesters assured of security

April 15, 2019: Protesters assured of security, ex-govt members arrested

Some members of the former government in Sudan have been arrested by the transitional military council which is now running the country, according to reports coming out of the country on Monday morning.

There has been no mention of the reasons why they were picked up and who exactly had been arrested. Ousted Omar al-Bashir is currently in detention and is likely to face trial in Sudan.

Protesters who are holding a sit-in which is entering is second week, have also been assured of security by the military. As of Monday morning, protesters have blocked efforts by soldiers to remove road blocks, according to reports.

The sit-in at the army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, was the last straw that forced the military to oust President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Protesters have refused to leave until the military hands over power to a civilian-led transition team. The military high command has offered the protest leaders the opportunity to name a prime minister, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

NB: Sudan and South Sudan are not the same country. South Sudan gained its political independence from Sudan in 2011. It is now the newest country in the world. Dominican, Dr. Thompson Fontaine is currently on assignment in South Sudan.

