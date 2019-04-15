Sudan military arrests Bashir appointees, protesters assured of security

Dominica News Online - Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 11:13 AM
April 15, 2019: Protesters assured of security, ex-govt members arrested

Some members of the former government in Sudan have been arrested by the transitional military council which is now running the country, according to reports coming out of the country on Monday morning.

There has been no mention of the reasons why they were picked up and who exactly had been arrested. Ousted Omar al-Bashir is currently in detention and is likely to face trial in Sudan.

Protesters who are holding a sit-in which is entering is second week, have also been assured of security by the military. As of Monday morning, protesters have blocked efforts by soldiers to remove road blocks, according to reports.

The sit-in at the army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, was the last straw that forced the military to oust President Omar al-Bashir last week.

Protesters have refused to leave until the military hands over power to a civilian-led transition team. The military high command has offered the protest leaders the opportunity to name a prime minister, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

NB: Sudan and South Sudan are not the same country. South Sudan gained its political independence from Sudan in 2011. It is now the newest country in the world. Dominican, Dr. Thompson Fontaine is currently on assignment in South Sudan.

7 Comments

  1. Lol
    April 15, 2019

    I thought Thompson fixing Sudan.

    • %
      April 15, 2019

      Your DLP cretin and scatterbrain, go read a book. Idiot the two places Sudan and South Sudan are not the same .You are more ……….than Skerrit. Give the real PhD doctor Fontaine a break!!!
      Skerrit Must Go
      Skerrit Must Go
      LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now

  2. Satan Fall
    April 15, 2019

    See you soon guys because I can see I can see the downfall of Satan, and after the falls there will be several arrests and some will be jailed, for life

  3. Established
    April 15, 2019

    and those labour party coonumonees on Kairi FM and social media not knowing the difference between the Sudan and South Sudan there running their mouth trying to malign Dr. Thomas Fontaine. The new meaning of gross ignorance is a 144 labourites.

  4. %
    April 15, 2019

    No reports of goons teargassing protesters, as happened in Dominica when a peaceful gathering was coming to an end .
    Hope this act of atrocity by these semi illiterate goons of the CDPF is fully investigated one day soon, and the chips fall where they need to!

  5. RandyX
    April 15, 2019

    I think the same thing is going to happen soon somewhere in the Eastern Caribbean. They all fall eventually, none of them is immune from the masses wrath. Watch this space!

    • Man bites dogs
      April 15, 2019

      RandyX I happen to know what you talking about what will take place in Dominica if workers didn’t win the next general election. I have news for your workers party isn’t going to win.We are ready and waiting to Rumble in the Caribbean “who laugh last laugh best”😆😅🤣

