Theresa May ponders fourth bid to pass Brexit deal

BBC News - Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 2:47 PM
Theresa May is looking for an alternative way forward after another failed vote on Brexit

Theresa May and her cabinet are looking for ways to bring her EU withdrawal agreement back to the Commons for a fourth attempt at winning MPs’ backing.

The PM said the UK would need “an alternative way forward” after her plan was defeated by 58 votes on Friday.

MPs from all parties will test support for other options during a second round of “indicative votes” on Monday.

However, Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said the government did not support any of those options.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to say whether his party would offer an option to remain in the EU during these votes, but said the obvious choice was “a good economic relationship with Europe”.

