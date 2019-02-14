Corruption costs the world economy $2.6 trillion each year, according to the United Nations, which is marking International Anti-Corruption Day today, Sunday, December 9 according to a VOA news report.

The United Nations states, “Corruption is a serious crime that can undermine social and economic development in all societies. No country, region or community is immune.”

According to the UN, $1 trillion of the money stolen money in corrupt activities takes the form of bribes. In the VOA report Patricia Moreira, the managing director of Transparency International, points out that about a quarter of the world’s population has paid a bribe when trying to access a public service over the past year, according to data from the Global Corruption Barometer.

