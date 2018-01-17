Trinidadian ISIS recruits to be featured in National Geographic documentaryTrinidad Express - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 12:45 PM
(Trinidad Express) Young Muslim men leaving Trinidad to fight for the Islamic State (ISIS) will be featured in a National Geographic documentary.
According to an online report on dispatch.com the eight-part documentary series “Chain of Command,” offers an unprecedented look at the war against violent extremism and the men and women devoting their lives to it.
The report stated that to shoot the documentary, film crews were embedded during the 18 months of production with military forces in some of the most “dangerous spots on the planet” The documentary will be narrated by actor Chris Evans most famous for his role as “Captain America”.
2 Comments
Just asking. Very interesting comment or take on who is what is ISIS. I look fwd to much re-buttle support call it as you see it people.Just asking is very provocative in analysis.
ISIS it is said destroys colonial/infidel artifacts. They are and want to set up a gov’t.
So, deducing any so call Gov’t which destroys it county’s historical artifacts ,norms etc can be called ISIS ?
We boasted of our Young…………………………….. in 2004. hahahahhahahahahaahahahahahah Trinidadian ISIS recruits to be featured in National Geographic documentary Change the country and we get???????