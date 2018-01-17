(Trinidad Express) Young Muslim men leaving Trinidad to fight for the Islamic State (ISIS) will be featured in a National Geographic documentary.

According to an online report on dispatch.com the eight-part documentary series “Chain of Command,” offers an unprecedented look at the war against violent extremism and the men and women devoting their lives to it.

The report stated that to shoot the documentary, film crews were embedded during the 18 months of production with military forces in some of the most “dangerous spots on the planet” The documentary will be narrated by actor Chris Evans most famous for his role as “Captain America”.