The US government, the government touted as the most powerful in the world has been officially in shutdown since Saturday according to the New York Times. This as a result of a failure to reach a deal between the democrats and republicans that would extend operations temporarily until a more permanent solution is found.

The shutdown is essentially over money, or specifically over the inability of the relevant parties to reach an agreement over the budget. When no agreement is reached ,by the now passed deadline, no money is made available to pay salaries and fund projects for many sections of the US administration – the government , for all major practical purposes, ceases to function. Some essential parts of government will continue such as active duty military, but they will only be paid when the shutdown ends.

“This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present,” president Trump wrote on Twitter before dawn, appending the hashtag #DemocratShutdown. The Democrats ,for their part, blame the republicans for this crippling impasse.

