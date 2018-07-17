*Trump has since back tracked on his previous statements according to a reuters report. He is now saying in the midst of near unanimous criticism that he misspoke he meant to say he saw no reason why it was not Russia that interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. Original story below.

US President Donald Trump has been universally panned for his performance at the Helsinki summit where he has completely bent over backward to Russian President Vladimir Putin to the point of defending Russia against allegations of election tampering, according to a CNN report.

The summit was held in Helsinki Finland with only Putin and Trump present in a closed room, with the exception translators. Trump and Putin both responded to news reporters after the summit as is customary for such high profile events.

Words used in the other media to describe Trump’s performance include “disgraceful”, “abject”, “despicable”, “betrayal” and “weak”. Even Fox News, widely considered squarely in Trump’s corner, came out strongly against the sitting US President. Fox News Anchor Neil Cavuto said of Trump: “That’s what made his performance disgusting. Only way I feel. Not a right or left thing to me. It is wrong.”

This outspoken condemnation is due to Trump’s bewildering utterances about Russia and his own country. No less than twelve Russian agents have been indicted in a case against Russia for election tampering in 2016.

Overwhelmingly evidence seems to indicate Russia’s involvement, incredibly, Putin himself has admitted at the same Summit that he directed his officials to support Trump in the election.

In face of all this Trump actually said: “My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others, they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” Dan Coats is the National Intelligence Director for the US, who would be responsible for advising the president on matters of intelligence.

Update: Trump has since back tracked on his previous statements. He is now saying in the midst of near unanimous criticism that he misspoke he meant to say he saw no reason why it was not Russia that interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

He further went on to say: “So I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Trump essentially sided with the leader of a foreign country against his own intelligence agency. He even went a step further adding insult to injury by endorsing Putin’s offer to use his own Russian officials to help in the investigation. This offer by Russia is significant as the country has faced numerous allegations of corruption and human rights abuses against its own people including the murder of political dissidents.

When asked by a press reporter if he holds Russia accountable based on earlier criticisms of his own country Trump, outdid himself with this statement: “I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish.”

This astonishing lambasting of his country and himself has left people asking what exactly is going on between Trump and Putin. Trump’s humiliation at the hands of Putin has left him the punchline of many jokes by entertainers and comedians. Trump’s latest debacle has led both professional journalists and talk shows hosts wondering what sort of compromising material does Putin really have on Trump?