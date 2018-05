US President, Donald Trump, has pulled out of a summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

The much-anticipated summit was expected to take place in Singapore on June 12.

In a letter to Kim, Trump cited “tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement” for canceling the meeting.

A North Korean official had described remarks made by Vice President Mike Pence as “ignorant and stupid” when he told Fox News that North Korea’s government could end up like that of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, the former Libyan leader.

“As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president,” Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in relation to Pence’s remarks. “In case the U.S. offends against our good will and clings to unlawful and outrageous acts, I will put forward a suggestion to our supreme leadership for reconsidering the D.P.R.K. ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)-U.S. summit.”

In his letter to Kim, Trump said, “Someday, I look very much forward to meeting you.”

See letter from Trump to Kim below.

His Excellency

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Pyongyang

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant.

I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America