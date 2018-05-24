Trump pulls out of summit with North KoreaDominica News Online - Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at 10:48 AM
US President, Donald Trump, has pulled out of a summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.
The much-anticipated summit was expected to take place in Singapore on June 12.
In a letter to Kim, Trump cited “tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement” for canceling the meeting.
A North Korean official had described remarks made by Vice President Mike Pence as “ignorant and stupid” when he told Fox News that North Korea’s government could end up like that of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, the former Libyan leader.
“As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president,” Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in relation to Pence’s remarks. “In case the U.S. offends against our good will and clings to unlawful and outrageous acts, I will put forward a suggestion to our supreme leadership for reconsidering the D.P.R.K. ( Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)-U.S. summit.”
In his letter to Kim, Trump said, “Someday, I look very much forward to meeting you.”
See letter from Trump to Kim below.
His Excellency
Kim Jong Un
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
Pyongyang
Dear Mr. Chairman:
We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant.
I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.
I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.
If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
Sincerely yours,
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States of America
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
In the first sentence: “knew” and not “new”
Trump pulled out so hopefully north Korea dont get pregnant with wealth. Two idiots. Trump is a retarded that lies about his lies. Kim is another idiot. Two men that have mental issues born to privilege and will cause the deathe of millions if we dont watch it. Human behaviour will never change. We are our worst enemies.
Once John Bolton, the hawkish US National Security Advisor was brought on board I new that the Summit was doomed. I also think that this “NOT PROPERLY PLANNED” summit was destined to fail before it started. The US Foreign Policy Team seem clueless in their planning overtures.
Quite frankly it appeared laughable and flawed. No wondered they are so mocked by KIM JUNG UN. The statements of Bolton and Pence did not help.
I think their should have been a more close-knit dialogue with US Allies in the region towards a Summit on or about September giving more time for effective preparation, greater rapprochement towards North Korea/South Korea dialogue that would facilitate constructive engagement between US & North Korea.
WHAT HAS THAT TO DO WITH THE CARRIBBEAN?
The mode of unilateral bone crushing & hawkish negotiation, dialogue and engagement is a modality that influences any issues that CARICOM may have to contend with in the near future on issues of immigration. WATCH OUT
Francine Baron sot, she make a statement about supporting peace in North Korea look trump pulling out, you people getting paid by Dominica for mediocre work.
So what’s your point? Is Dominica now in charge of the foreign of the US and North Korea?
You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.
King Cyrus of America, Bomb Dem Trump Bomb Dem