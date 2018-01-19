American President Donald Trump seemed to recant earlier statements he allegedly made about African countries, Haiti and El Salvador. The report comes from a press briefing given on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Trump has been under tremendous pressure since senator Dick Durbin said last week that Trump had repeatedly used the word “s—hole” to describe these countries, claiming he preferred immigrants from Norway. Reaction to his reported comments were widespread, including bewilderment and support (at least in sentiment) of his statement from some of the same countries he has criticized. However, overwhelming condemnation has been leveled at Trump from regional and international leaders, leaving at least one (David Comissiong of Barbados) to state he is not welcome in the Caribbean.

When asked on Tuesday if he wanted more immigrants from Norway, Trump stated that he wanted the United States to draw immigrants from nations around the world. “I want them to come in from everywhere” Trump told reporters.