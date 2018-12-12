Michael Cohen Trump’s embattled former lawyer has been sentenced to 3 years in prison while saying he took “full responsibility” for his actions and managing to blame the US president at the same time, this from a CNN report.

Cohen is the latest casualty of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s lawyer has gotten the longest sentence that has been the result of the investigation or of any of the president’s former associates.

In a filing in August where Cohen plead guilty to campaign finance charges, state prosecutors stated that Cohen “acted in coordination with and at the direction of” president Trump.

