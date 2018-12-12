Trump’s lawyer sentenced to 3 years in prisonCNN - Wednesday, December 12th, 2018 at 2:48 PM
Michael Cohen Trump’s embattled former lawyer has been sentenced to 3 years in prison while saying he took “full responsibility” for his actions and managing to blame the US president at the same time, this from a CNN report.
Cohen is the latest casualty of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s lawyer has gotten the longest sentence that has been the result of the investigation or of any of the president’s former associates.
In a filing in August where Cohen plead guilty to campaign finance charges, state prosecutors stated that Cohen “acted in coordination with and at the direction of” president Trump.
The idiot trump does not seem to realize the american presidency is a four year stint with a possible 4 year extension and not lifetime so as soon as he out he going to jail. All the people around you getting arrested and sentenced. Our PM in Dominica claiming to be Jesus to stay in power. All kinds of folks he associated with getting arrested. He knows darn well is the office of prime minister that saving his assests why he gets increasingly paranoid and desperate when elections near. Like America or not thier laundry dirty or clean is there for the world to see and thier justice system does not play. It has its flaws but is the best Democratic system of government in the world. The constitutional strength has never been tested this much until now. At the end of it all we will find out if the checks and balance worked as designed and will only make the system stronger. I wish there were men and women in Dominica who had the balls to uphold the law and constitution like this.