Trumps suggests arming teachers as one way to combat school shootingsDan Merica and Betsy Klein, CNN - Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at 3:04 PM
Donald Trump in a series of statements given at the white house has suggested arming some teachers as a deterrent against school shootings. Trump made his remarks after listening to several emotionally charged accounts. His statements were met with some support from many of the attendees according to CNN.
“This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it’s called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They’d go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone,” He went on to say that it would deter “maniacs” and guns would be carried only for up to 20% of the teachers.
Trump in an earlier statement suggested that he supported the idea of raising the age to 21 at which someone can legally own a gun.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
oh well I know some have their guns in their cars anyways xD
Those who want to govern without God made it a crime to pray in public schools. You would be violating the law if a teacher would stand and asked God to protect the students from harm and danger.
So saying God is not welcomed here,the children are coming in with guns .
Stupid. Whose mythological god?
Omg. This may encourage more violence. It would be better to have more security guards around the buildings. Use raider that can detect such people from afar.
Trump is full of hot air School is for learning so arming teachers and other employees with guns are ridiculous, the man is crazy and it’s all because he don’t want to be on the down side of the NRA group who funded his election in 2016, . Some teachers are saying if Trump implement his action they will resign, we should be standing with those teachers and educators for taking those stands.
The students are moving in the right direction and to hell with all those politicians who are getting money from the NRA just to prevent and obstruct laws on Gun control in the House/Senate, therefore, something have to change to save children and teachers in school …. POWER TO THE STUDENTS.
That makes no sense because once you are armed with a gun the moment someone with a different view gets close to you you are ready to shoot and kill. That’s why for the life of me I am yet to understand why an Honest Minister go to the people’s parliament with a gun and even brandished it and neither the court, nor the speaker or the cabinet said a thing. No matter what Trump does or says, Skerrit is ten times worse than Trump!
On one hand I agree, if a teacher see’s a student spraying bullets to kill that student needs to put to sleep…
On the other what if a teacher kills someone innocent by accident..