Donald Trump in a series of statements given at the white house has suggested arming some teachers as a deterrent against school shootings. Trump made his remarks after listening to several emotionally charged accounts. His statements were met with some support from many of the attendees according to CNN.

“This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it’s called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They’d go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone,” He went on to say that it would deter “maniacs” and guns would be carried only for up to 20% of the teachers.

Trump in an earlier statement suggested that he supported the idea of raising the age to 21 at which someone can legally own a gun.

