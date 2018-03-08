In commemoration of International Women’s day Reporters without borders or Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) has published a report entitled “Women’s rights: Forbidden subject”. The report examines the treatment of journalists reporting on women’s rights around the world during the period 2012 – 2017. 90 journalists were found to have their rights seriously violated, this included 11 journalists who were murdered and 25 who were physically attacked. Attacks and harassment on social media still continue for 40 of those affected.

“Journalists should not have to risk their lives in order to cover women’s rights in 2018 but unfortunately they do in many parts of the world,” according to a statement by RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire.

