U.S. asks nations to provide more traveler data or face sanctionsDominica News Online - Friday, July 14th, 2017 at 8:45 AM
The U.S. State Department will require all nations to provide extensive data to help it vet visa applicants and determine whether a traveler poses a terrorist threat, according to a cable obtained by Reuters.
Countries that fail to comply with the new protocols or take steps to do so within 50 days could face travel sanctions.
The cable, sent to all U.S. diplomatic posts on Wednesday, is a summary of a worldwide review of vetting procedures that was required under U.S. President Donald Trump’s revised March 6 executive order that temporarily banned U.S. travel by most citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries.
8 Comments
Once again we see the vindictiveness of a rogue administration. The same administration that pulled.. out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Already a visa is required to enter the USA. Your application can be rejected without any explanation.
Applicant for citizenship from foreigners must renounce their current citizenship. So when Trump strip someone of their citizenship by naturalization he is effectively making them a stateless person.
All this racism mischief under the pretex of fighting terrorism, fighting ISIS.
He is asking for eletronic passports so your personal information can be hacked..
OMG, imagine if America cut off Dominica like Cuba, no more malls, no more iphones, no more louis vutton, no more mcDonalds, and u stuck under the skerrit regime for the rest of your life, look misery.
Dominica is a christian nation, Linton need to write the president Rouhani to provide some assistance to help them recover there funds, how can seat idle by as a people when children are starving in Iran because of a few men who are greedy.
WE NEED CAMPAIGN FINANCING ACT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My biggest concern is that this corrupt DLP may not even be able to meet the deadline, because our CBI programme is the most secretive of all CBI programmes….While those self serving idiots and numskulls can fool Dominica Labourites, theY cant do that to the USA……..This challenge has always been highlighted by the opposition and concerned citizens of Dominica, so to many of us it is not surprising.
What aches my stomach though, is the fragility of the programme, and those ruthless idiots are still frittering the proceeds of CBI away to buy votes, instead of doing the things needed to GROW THE ECONOMY.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW
Very idiotic, have you read the document in question? What exactly are the countries supposed to be doing to satisfy American imigration law? It is the US that establishes the entry requirements for visitors entering the USA, if you don’t meet the requirements you will not be granted a visa.
A little too late because people like Aliereza Monfared and NG Lap Seng would be in trouble. But that move will surely put more pressure on Skerrit and the passport dealers.
Antigua has already disclosed its full list of diplomatic passport holders only yesterday but Roosevelt Skerrit thinks he is such a big shaker and mover he can defy the U.S. and Interpol. Let me see how long he can hold out with that arrogance of his. He is just a little boy caught with his hand in the cookie jar too often by Uncle Sam. Go and blame Lennox Linton now and laugh at him Francine!. Soon they may put visa restriction on all Dominica passport holders and even Skerrits own diplomatic passport will not help him.
As long as I can remember Dominicans require a visa to enter the USA, so what rubish are you taking. This is a US policy that will affect citizens of all countries who have to apply for vizas to enter the US. This has nothing to do with CBI as countries like St. Vincet, jamaica and other caricom countries who don’t have a CBI program are also affected.