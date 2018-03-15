Britain to expel 23 Russian diplomats in the wake of a nerve gas attack that left a former Russian spy and his daughter critically injured. This is the latest action taken against Russia in the wake of the incident in Salisbury.

Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia Skripal were found slumped over on a bench in Salisbury, UK on 4th March 2018. At least one officer (Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey) “fell ill” after responding to the incident, he is currently in serious but stable condition according to a BBC report.

The UK has also called for an urgent UN security meeting to update the council and discuss appropriate action against Russia. The UK and Russia are both on the council, which also includes the US, China and Bolivia.

The UK has told the UN Security Council that Russia had used “a weapon so horrific that it is banned in war” in a “peaceful” British city. The use of chemical weapons including the nerve agent involved in the attack is banned under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The UK’s action has followed after Theresa May publicly blamed Russia for the attack and had given them 24 hours to respond.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the UK, responded by saying: “We were given an ultimatum and requested in 24 hours to admit that we committed a crime. In other words, confess. We do not speak the language of ultimatums. We do not use that language with anyone. And we will not allow to be spoken to in that language either.”

In the face of what the UK believes to be threatening language by Russia and an unsatisfactory response, Prime Minister Theresa May committed to the following actions against the country with the intent of sending a “clear message” :

Expelling 23 diplomats

Increasing checks on private flights, customs and freight

Freezing Russian state assets where there is evidence they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents

Ministers and the Royal Family boycotting the Fifa World Cup in Russia later this year

Suspending all planned high-level bilateral contacts between the UK and Russia

Plans to consider new laws to increase defences against “hostile state activity”

Russia’s foreign ministry said Mrs May’s statement was “an unprecedentedly crude provocation”.

It described the actions as “categorically unacceptable and unworthy” that the UK government had “seriously aggravated” relations by announcing a “whole set of hostile measures”.