24 hours after incurring a historic parliamentary defeat, British Prime Minister Theresa May has overcome another challenge to her premiership: A vote of no confidence in her government. She won the vote by 325 to 326.

“Rebel Tory MPs and the DUP – who 24 hours ago voted down the PM’s Brexit Plan by a record margin – voted to keep her in Downing Street,” Caribbean News Now reported.

The Caribbean News Now article further stated that, “Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, argued that Mrs May’s “Zombie” administration had lost the right to govern during a six-hour debate on his motion.”

“His party has not ruled out tabling further no – confidence motions.”

Also, according to CNN, the MPs who voted to save May’s government on Wednesday were the same MPs who Tuesday night inflicted the defeat of her Brexit deal which triggered the confidence vote in question.

It explained that, Pro-Brexit Conservative MPs don’t like the prime minister’s deal to withdraw from the European Union, but they really hate the prospect of a Labour government under the hard-left Jeremy Corbyn.

On Tuesday evening, she made clear she was not about to resign voluntarily, even though this might normally be expected after a defeat of such magnitude.

Read more…