UN Laughs at Trump to his faceDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 25th, 2018 at 4:01 PM
The UN assembly laughed out loud when Trump in delivering a speech to the United Nations bragged about the accomplishments of his administration according to a yahoo news report.
“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” the US president said. The crowd contained representatives from 193 countries around the world.
In response to the laughter he paused his speech saying “So true”, then added: “Didn’t expect that reaction but its ok.” To which he received more laughter and some applause.
Despite admitting that he was surprised by the reaction he later told reporters ““Oh, it was great, that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Sad sad sad sad sad yet the Trumpites clap. I cant wait for their spin
Trump isn’t afraid to speak candidly to all these political entities and groupings and tell them as it is in raw speech. No time for this political correctness foolishness. Many of the political powers have a herd mentality, a sort of group think mentality and are afraid to go against perceived popular lines of thought. Trump ain’t in that – he’s willing to disrupt all these previous orders such as this globalization foolishness and unchecked mass immigration.
By the way, I hope Roosevelt was paying close attention to Trump when he warned that the US is going to be very careful as to who it directs its foreign aid towards.
I agree with you Trump – “America First”. America’s first duty and responsibilities are to its own citizens and taxpayers.
It’s a pity leaders such as the current one in Dominica seem to be operating with another ideology ie “Foreigners First, Dominicans one after last” in Dominica.
…smh…….