The UN assembly laughed out loud when Trump in delivering a speech to the United Nations bragged about the accomplishments of his administration according to a yahoo news report.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” the US president said. The crowd contained representatives from 193 countries around the world.

In response to the laughter he paused his speech saying “So true”, then added: “Didn’t expect that reaction but its ok.” To which he received more laughter and some applause.

Despite admitting that he was surprised by the reaction he later told reporters ““Oh, it was great, that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”

