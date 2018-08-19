United Nations expresses grief on passing of Kofi AnnanDominica News Online - Sunday, August 19th, 2018 at 2:49 PM
Kofi Annan passed away yesterday following a short illness with an undisclosed disease. The impact of his life and death have been felt around the world. Some of those who knew him best at the UN both professionally and personally have spoken out since his passing. Below are a few of the statements that have been released.
Statement by the Secretary-General on the passing of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. It is with profound sadness that I learned of his passing. In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination.
Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor. I was deeply honoured by his trust in selecting me to serve as UN High Commissioner for Refugees under his leadership. He remained someone I could always turn to for counsel and wisdom — and I know I was not alone. He provided people everywhere with a space for dialogue, a place for problem-solving and a path to a better world. In these turbulent and trying times, he never stopped working to give life to the values of the United Nations Charter. His legacy will remain a true inspiration for all us.
My heartfelt condolences to Nane Annan, their beloved family, and all who mourn the loss of this proud son of Africa who became a global champion for peace and all humanity.
Statement by H.E. Mr. Miroslav Lajčák, President of the 72nd Session of the General Assembly on the passing of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, one of the world’s most respected diplomats, an extraordinary statesman, and a visionary champion for multilateralism. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was a strong believer in dialogue and deeply committed defender of peace, development and human rights.
He dedicated his life to making the world a better, more peaceful, and just place for all people.And in many ways, he is a symbol for the shared values of the United Nations.
Like so many among us, I considered Kofi Annan a role model and a mentor. During my time with the Secretary-General´s Special Envoys for the Balkans, Eduard Kukan and Carl Bildt, I had the honour to work closely with him. Until today, I admire his wise and steadfast leadership, acumen and charisma.
I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family and friends, the people of Ghana and Africa, and all who mourn the loss of this remarkable man. Let us continue to be inspired by his lifelong example.
