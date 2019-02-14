President Trump announced that Jim Mattis, U.S defense secretary will be resigning from his position as secretary of defense according to an ABC news report.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told reporters, Mattis hand delivered the letter to the white house on Thursday during a meeting with president Trump. In the letter delivered to the president Mattis wrote, “I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.” Adding that he will be staying on the job through February. 28,2019 in order to facilitate an easy transition to a confirmed successor. President Trump took to twitter commending Mattis on a job well done and thanking him for his service to his administration for the past two years.

Mattis also alluded that he will be leaving his post so the President could have a defense secretary whose views were “better aligned” with his own.

“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues,” Mattis wrote. “We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conductive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.”

Top Republicans and Democrats reacted to news of the defense secretary’s resignation with alarm Thursday night, expressing concern about the chaos in the administration and the message his departure sends to the world.

