US Govt workers stay home without pay as shutdown drags onAFP (Agence France-Presse) - Monday, January 22nd, 2018 at 1:08 PM
Hundreds of thousands of US federal employees were staying home without pay Monday after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on ending a government shutdown before the start of the working week according to AFP (Agence France-Presse).
Although leaders of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party and the opposition Democrats said progress had been made in a weekend of talks, they pushed back a scheduled late-night vote to noon (1700 GMT) on Monday.
The impasse, the first of its kind since 2013, had already cast a huge shadow over the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration as president on Saturday.
1 Comment
Don where all u getting news us government is open
ADMIN: The details are in the story.