Caribbean News Service reported that Kamala Harris who declared on Monday that she will be entering the Democratic presidential race is of Jamaican Heritage.

Harris, who grew up in Oakland, California, and is a daughter of parents from Jamaica and India, is one of the earliest high – profile Democrats to join what is expected to be a crowded field.

The first term senator and former California attorney general will be the first woman to hold the presidency and the second African American if she succeeds.

She made the announcement on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’ “I am running for president of the United States,” she said. “And I’m very excited about it.”

