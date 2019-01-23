US senator with Jamaican Heritage to run for presidentDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at 3:53 PM
Caribbean News Service reported that Kamala Harris who declared on Monday that she will be entering the Democratic presidential race is of Jamaican Heritage.
Harris, who grew up in Oakland, California, and is a daughter of parents from Jamaica and India, is one of the earliest high – profile Democrats to join what is expected to be a crowded field.
The first term senator and former California attorney general will be the first woman to hold the presidency and the second African American if she succeeds.
She made the announcement on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’ “I am running for president of the United States,” she said. “And I’m very excited about it.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.