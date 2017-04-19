Violence feared as protesters clash at Venezuela ‘mother of all marches’The Guardian - Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 3:49 PM
Venezuela braced for an outbreak of political violence on Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of anti-government demonstrators flooded on to the streets of Caracas for what the opposition billed the “mother of all marches” against the government.
Tensions – which have built up over several weeks of bloody protests – were ratcheted up after a student died having been shot in the head near a clash between pro- and anti-government groups.
Fears of bloodshed were stoked after President Nicolás Maduro put troops on the streets, supplied guns to sympathetic civil militias and called for a simultaneous rally of his supporters against what he said was a United States-backed coup.
sounds similar?.. dominica u next.. thats the pattern of leadership our dearest prime minister is leading by.. so take note
The news shows what is taking place in Venezuela; 95% of the population have lost a weight, people are eating in the public bins, hospitals have no medicine nor running water, people travel to Columbia in search of food and the worse happened yesterday 3 people were killed.There is a serious shortage of food .A man’s greed to remain in power; although he can see that the population is in pain and despair.Are we far from such a dreadful scene in Dominica.
Lennox and his carnal might ask why not Dominicans not doing that too. But the difference is WE LOVE OUT PM. AND LABOUR KA TWAVIE. The people love their Government and DISLIKE THE OPPOSITION WITH A PASSION. So that is y THE REAL PEOPLE OF DOMINICA AND ALL THE SEXY GIRLS ARE WITH LABOUR. But May 7th we going to show Lennox and his carbalist who THE REAL PEOPLE IS. We going to sink possie playing field in a massive protest in support of our Government and our prime minister Dr.ROOSEVELT SKIRRIT.
Garcon, you really starting to sound desperate now, I can feel it. You really believe our people want a despot like that Maduro fellow, uncle Chavez’ chosen successor? Is Venezuela we want to copy? Cha man, you are on your own with that one.
that is what happens when the masses put their trust in politicians before love or allegiance to country. when leaders cannot continue to give give give and not creating a sustainable environment or country so that people can make their money and be independent THEN, there will be chaos.
when CBI money is done there will be chaos because we have not sustainable program or exports here…
GOOD LUCK DUMBINICANS
is that they dont comprehend.,. when passports stop sell then what? but still they say they love d PM
That is what a proper match against de Govt look like ;
That is when the public is behind the opposition.
Mr. Linton behave yourself if you cannot generate that kind of support
wait your turn at the ballot box .
Blame ALBA leaches. Where are they now in time of need. It is always in hard times when you at your lowest in life you know who your real friends and families are. Where are the speeches from our leaders and embassador A about solidarity with the people of Venezuela. After all we were the ones benefiting from the mis-management of thier resources without Shame. This is the government system our labor leadership copied. Wait and see when CBI money end. People already start getting depression according to Dr. Benjamin. Let’s see what the great Punjabi Doctor prognosis will be when depression start busting Dominica assess. Let me guess Lennox Linton interview on 60 minutes, tropical storm Erika, and the world depression of 2007.
If Dominicans sent aid to Venezuela that would just be wasted by the same incompetent and corrupt Maduro regime that caused all this misery in the first place. Once the Venezuelan people have risen up and driven the socialists out, only then there will be opportunity to help them.
We need that in dominica people please come match let daddy skirooo know we want the CBI money to work for all Dominican
That’s exactly what I mean by timing and strategy. Dominicans should have seized on this opportunity to have a “Mother of all marches” in the capital city of Roseau tonight, because the same policies and practices of Hugo Chavez, that are now affecting the people of Venezuela are the very same policies Roosevelt Skerrit is doing in Dominica today. Let’s make NO mistake about it because Chavez had a well calculated plan to get the oil rich country and people of Venezuela broke, and blinded them with free toilets, free books, free housing, free fete. Chavez was loved by Venezuelans but as soon as he died and Maduro was not able to continue the Chavez free lunch, all hell broke lose in a once oil rich country. These are the very same things Skerrit is doing in one of the poorest countries in the Caribbean. It was by plan the banana industry was destroyed because that was the poor man bread basket. Folks this is no joke because like Chavez, Skerrit to will die and free lunch will go
A few years ago the only word that issued from the mouths of the wickeds in the DLP was Venezuela…Now Venezuela needs Dominica, all the evil souls are trying hard not to mention that name, in the same way they are afraid on mentioning MONFAREDS name…..They wined and dined with MONFARED, Had him dodging the Iranian authorities while at Morne Daniel. Now that he is in trouble they have forgotten him…
Austrie how much money does Dominica owe Venezuela?
Skerrit where is your human heart brother, Venezuelans are eating rats, scavenging in garbage to get a bone,have you abandoned them?
Do we have an ambassador to Venezuela?
Mr Aaron are you MOO MOO brother?
I can never HATE HONOURABLE LINTON…When he called upon Skerrit to help Venezuela a few years ago, the VENEZUELAN AMBASSADOR said if food is collected for VENEZUELANS, he would take it and share it among Dominicans….
What is the ambassador saying now?
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GOI NOW!!!
This reminds me of DOMINICA under this brutal, wicked, evil, inept DLP government. Remember Chavez thought that the giving of handouts, going around giving toilets, promising to build houses, giving unemployed people cash similar to what Skerrit is doing in DOMINICA, would ensure that he never leaves office…This is the recipe for disaster in any country.
Dominica’s situation is even worse. We are totally dependent upon CBI FUNDS, nothing else. The evil DLP regime has obliterated, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism,etc. They have killed all institutions, and to top it all, THEY WANT TO STOP PROTEST, in the same way that MADURO IS DOING…
Thanks God LLL Leader Lennox Linton has compelled the evil souls to start using CBI MONEY, OTHERWISE WE WOULD BE Venezuela NUMBER TWO…..But with a leader like Skerrit, and the dummies who make up his cabinet, it is just a matter of time.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!!
Skerrit tell the guy to give up. There was a time ALBA was your pass word now it has been replaced with CBI…. You eat all Shavez and Maduro money now you run to Malaysia? Now i notice you not going no where. What happen the money stream stop flowing in the east? Or you afraid to travel? Anyway give your dictator friend some advice. I know dictators support dictators but give him some good counsel he may just listen to another dictator your bloody opportunist.
PS. Who is the custodian of the two heavy suitcases that Monfared supposedly left behind?? Keepers finders???