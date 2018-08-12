Renowned author, Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, who grew up in the Caribbean in Trinidad and later migrated to the United Kingdom has died according to an Associated Press report. He published over 30 books including A House for Mr Biswas and won the nobel prize for literature in 2001 when he became the second West Indian writer and third overall in the Caribbean, to do so.

His family released a statement revealing that Naipaul died at his home in London. His wife said he “died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor.”

Naipaul’s writing was met with great admiration by many and staunch disapproval by those who disagreed with his often humorous, at times controversial, yet always candid style of literature that dealt heavily with post colonial themes.

Author Laila Lalami described him via twitter as a “wonderful stylist and a terrible curmudgeon”, adding: “At his best, he could write with great tenderness and good humor about people whose lives were erased by colonial narratives.”