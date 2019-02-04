Young and the Restless star confirmed deadDominica News Online - Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 2:22 PM
Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John died on Sunday according to a Fox News report. St. John played Neil Winters on the internationally popular soap opera.
TMZ, was the first to break the story and said police had responded to a call placed by friends of the actor who found him dead at his San Fernando Valley home on Sunday.
The actor’s lawyer confirmed the report of the actor’s death to Fox News on Monday.
