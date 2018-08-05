Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, was a ghost town Thursday only 24 hours after six people were killed in clashes between opposition protesters and security forces concerning the results of Monday’s elections according to a CNN report.

After announcing the ruling Zanu-PF party the winner of the parliamentary vote, protests, encouraged by the opposition forces, erupted in the city. The winner of the presidential race had not yet been announced. Riot police surrounded and then raided the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change and blocked off nearby streets. In total 26 people were arrested for inciting violence ,however, the charges were not immediately made clear.

Charity Charamba, Republic of Zimbabwe Police spokeswoman, acknowledged that the army had been deployed to carry out the government’s orders. This she justified because “the situation still remains tense and our assessment shows we still require their assistance.”

Zimbabwe finds itself beset with violence in this its first election since ousting Robert Mugabe who some say ruled the country as a dictator. Officially, he ruled the country as a democratically elected president where elections were held regularly. However, while opposition parties were allowed to participate in these elections, Zimbabwe was still seen as a one party dominant state. Over the years considerable criticism has been mounting that the elections were rigged in favour of the government.

The political alliance of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) attempted to democratically rest power from the ruling party after being denied so many times during Mugabe’s reign. President Emmerson Mnangagwa who took over the Zanu-PF from Mugabe called for an independent investigation into the violence. He claimed to have reached out to the opposition but his presidential opponent Nelson Chamisa claims that was not the case.

“In any event, reaching out on the basis of fudged elections is not acceptable,” Chamisa told CNN. “You can’t rig an election or manipulate an election because you control that and you want to then use that as the basis of engagement. That’s deception.”

A spokesman for Chamisa said that the protests were not violent and the use of the army to suppress the protesters was not necessary. The government claims the MDC was irresponsible in calling for protests, while Chamisa responded, “”Well, it’s not irresponsible to respect the constitution, is it? The constitution gives the right to demonstrate and the right to protest.”

