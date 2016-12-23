Ambassador of Morocco presents credentials to PresidentPress release - Friday, December 23rd, 2016 at 8:26 AM
Wednesday, December 21st 2016, embodied a significant occasion for the Kingdom of Morocco as H.E. Dr. Abderrahim KADMIRI, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of His Majesty the King of Morocco to the Commonwealth of Dominica, presented His Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Charles Angelo Savarin.
Following His Excellency’s presentation of credentials, the acting Prime Minister, Hon. Justina Charles, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment, met with newly appointed Ambassador KADMIRI.
For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caricom Affairs, Hon. Francine A. Baron, had a meeting with H.E. Abderrahim KADMIRI and gracefully hosted a lunch in His honor.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
15 years in Govt and skerrit has not negotiated one trade deal for Dominica to export to another country instead he forming diplomatic relations, this is crazy, we have people in Govt who cannot govern and they destroying Dominica, mister should be removed with immediate effect. 15 years u have not created one industry, u have not negotiated one trade deal, what have u done??
This is madness