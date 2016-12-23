Wednesday, December 21st 2016, embodied a significant occasion for the Kingdom of Morocco as H.E. Dr. Abderrahim KADMIRI, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of His Majesty the King of Morocco to the Commonwealth of Dominica, presented His Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Charles Angelo Savarin.

Following His Excellency’s presentation of credentials, the acting Prime Minister, Hon. Justina Charles, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Constituency Empowerment, met with newly appointed Ambassador KADMIRI.

For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Caricom Affairs, Hon. Francine A. Baron, had a meeting with H.E. Abderrahim KADMIRI and gracefully hosted a lunch in His honor.