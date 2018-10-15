President of China Xi Jinping has expressed his willingness to work with Dominica to further strengthen relations and cooperation.

In a congratulatory message sent to his Dominica counterpart, Charles Savarin who was reelected for a second term recently, Xi said he highly values the development of ties between the two countries and wishes to further foster friendly collaboration for the benefit of the two peoples.

“I highly value the development of bilateral relations,” he said in the message. “I am willing to work with you to push for the deepening of China-Dominica friendly cooperative ties in a bid to better benefit our two countries and peoples.”

He stated that the friendship between the two countries is appreciated by the two peoples.

Xi said the relations between the two countries have witnessed good momentum of development in recent years.

Their mutual political trust has been constantly deepened, with pragmatic cooperation in all fields moving forward, he said, adding that the two countries have seen closer communication and coordination in international affairs.

Dominica established diplomatic relations with China on March 23, 2004.