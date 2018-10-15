Chinese President willing to boost China-Dominica relations furtherDominica News Online - Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 11:53 AM
President of China Xi Jinping has expressed his willingness to work with Dominica to further strengthen relations and cooperation.
In a congratulatory message sent to his Dominica counterpart, Charles Savarin who was reelected for a second term recently, Xi said he highly values the development of ties between the two countries and wishes to further foster friendly collaboration for the benefit of the two peoples.
“I highly value the development of bilateral relations,” he said in the message. “I am willing to work with you to push for the deepening of China-Dominica friendly cooperative ties in a bid to better benefit our two countries and peoples.”
He stated that the friendship between the two countries is appreciated by the two peoples.
Xi said the relations between the two countries have witnessed good momentum of development in recent years.
Their mutual political trust has been constantly deepened, with pragmatic cooperation in all fields moving forward, he said, adding that the two countries have seen closer communication and coordination in international affairs.
Dominica established diplomatic relations with China on March 23, 2004.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Well it’s fitting, we have a quadrille dance named after him the Jinping. Lol ,,but good strategic move to align with China.
cont’d
Their foreign policy would not manifest any difference. Knowing former ambassador to the UN I was hoping to see something diferent but the bro seems to be going thru some flux. Rosie is dead so are Pierro & Mamo,( Am not feeling well myself ) Parra called it a day. The former ” progressives” all sold out for many a reason Athie is moving up in age his cadres are done( one is dead another one a real joker the one with the foreign accent is now into religion the other one is in the background doing cases he can find.
Is Eddo the medicine man coming out of retirement as he once said or is he waiting to take Ayatolla’s place when LL becomes P.M( espoire mal papay) Readers D/cans aren’t we screwed? So much against us the weather, our own politicians the various mouth pieces of the aspirants and those jokers in power.
Pa kitay yo pwe domnica noo
You expect us to believe a crack & bull story like that?With the hundreds of more significant countries to relate to you guys believe Xi know if there is an island called Dominica? The propaganda dept of the Chinese Commie party has a mechanism of function that a lot monies to nations who they care nothing about. African have gold, copper, zinc, cobalt etc Rhino horns to name a few. that thy want & need. This is a big game worldwide. They look for countries to set up their china towns to facilitate the exportation of their inferior products. China is in 2nd place in economy size after the US and will soon take over the USA under AH Trump and here we are like so many other countries aiding China for a few pieces of silver. It is so easy to out do any country in the region by just dumping a few hundred thousands Slants on any island and b4 we know it we are like Tibetians ( secondhand citizens) in our own land. the Skerrit Cabal nor the opposition could care a damn.
Of course, Dominica get any amount of money from the Chinese bank. But the chinese don’t love us, they doing that for themselves, what you think gonna happen when we cant pay back the interest on all those loans? they get to own, this and that and send their people down etc etc. You will see…give it 50 years.
Improve relations further by making Dominica a province of China and construction of a China navy base at Portsmouth and use the vacant Ross campus as barracks. Skerrit can be nominated Governor under Chinese control. It would be good for the Dominican economy and they would finally get that state of the art main hospital and international airport.
China is wooing away countries in Latin America and the Caribbean from Taiwan using all sorts of shiny objects as enticement. China has ambitions of becoming the world’s most powerful superpower. They are on a territorial grabbing spree. They have ‘invaded’ Africa, now Latin America and the Caribbean. They have also built artificial islands in the South China Sea and have laid claims to this body of international waters. Chinese are miserly, they don’t give away even one cent unless they are getting something in return. Beware of Chinese bearing gifts. Do you know that as a black person you cannot own land, cannot open a business, cannot bank money, cannot enter most night clubs in China? When they come to our islands doing business, do they try to assimilate to our culture? Do they interact outside their business settings with our people? I have said enough. Think!
DNO, the way this is written one would think it came from President Xi’s desk. I would not be surprised if it was written at the Chinese embassy on Dominica.
In any event, Dominica needs to be careful feasting on Chinese loans for infrastructure development. Many countries are now starting to see the pitfalls of getting into bed with the Chinese. Many are cancelling contracts that were signed by previous administrations.
Give them the big chain uhh uhh
Give them the country uhh uhh!
because they want all our resources. Soon you will hear they controlling this and that.