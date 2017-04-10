Dominica concerned over use of chemical weapons in SyriaDominica News Online - Monday, April 10th, 2017 at 9:12 AM
Dominica has expressed concerns over the ongoing war in Syria and has expressed ‘zero tolerance’ over the use of chemical weapons in the conflict.
A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said as a member of the International Community, the Commonwealth of Dominica is concerned at the protracted conflict occurring in Syria which has left thousands of people dead and many more injured, and which has led to the displacement of millions of people and left many cities in ruins.
“We should all strive for the maintenance of peace around the world. The strictest adherence to agreed international norms regarding the resolution of conflicts and the conduct of states generally, should be respected by all,” the release stated.
The island was particularly concerned over the use of chemical weapons in the six-year-old war.
“The use of banned chemical agents, particularly against civilians, constitutes a violation of the United Nations Chemical Weapons Convention and hence all members of the International Community should speak out in condemnation of such a practice,” the release stated.
Last week Tuesday, one of the worst chemical bombings in Syria took place in the northern rebel-held area of Idlib Province inciting outrage around the world and prompting the US to fire a salvo of cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase.
The release expressed support for the US action.
“We understand that the recent strike against the Shayrat Airfield in Syria, was conducted by the United States in response to the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian war and were limited and focused on deterring further chemical weapons atrocities. We share the concern of the United States for the resolution of the conflict in Syria and for zero tolerance for the use of chemical agents particularly against civilians,” it said.
According to one estimate, the Syrian civil war has killed over 430,000 people and touched off an unprecedented international refugee crisis.
Dominica is always in other countries’ business. Who cares what Dominica thinks? Those people have much bigger fish to fry than worry about what y’all think. Dominica, stay in your lane.
Once again Skerrit like a little mouse is pushing his head where his body cannot pass, pretending his voice is heard in world affairs, who the heck cares if Skerrit is concerned about chemical attack on anybody in Syria.
Who in Syria ever heard about Roosevelt Skerrit? This guy should be minding his business, and the poverty he brought in Dominica; which over the years, took the country from a state of prosperity, to a state where the majority of people are deprived of the mere essentials of life!
Without a source of employment, more than 80% of the nations people sits at home depending on handouts from Skerrit. Some are lucky to have relatives in the Diaspora who sends them a barrel of food when they can afford to do so. Dominica at its best is worst off than any place in Syria as it is right now; How come all of a sudden Dominica is concern about the Syrian government aided by Putin, and Russia in the murder of Children.
What can Roosevelt Skerrit do about anything…
Conclusion:
What can Roosevelt Skerrit do about anything taking place in Syria, somebody need to tell that rat to shut up, and mind the poverty which consumes our people everyday?!
The situation in Syria has been going on for thousands of year, where was Skerrit all of these years, prior to the last attack there were two previous ones in succession, where was Skerrit voice then? As for you that Frances Shillingford you are so ignorant, there is no point of advising you that there are no Syrian operating anything in Dominica, The Astaphan’s are not Syrians anyway!
They are from Suriname; and if you did not take geography in school, say I taught you that Suriname is located between Guyana, and French Guyana in South America. Have you ever heard of “Cayenne” well that place is next to Suriname where those people in Dominica you all call Syrians came from to Dominica.
Maybe they are from Syrian decent, I do not know; but certainly I doubt there are any anybody from Syria…
What could have caused Assad to do such a thing on his own people? He may not last too long.
Those countries in the Middle East did not appreciate their former government. They ousted them. Note what they got. They knew what they had but did not know what they would get. They thought they would have been better off with a new government.
Many now live in fear, others are in refugee camps and some others are now refugees in other lands. This is also a lesson for some other countries.
Isn’t anyone concerned about Syrians and Iranians with our ports pass?
Just Google up ‘Syria False Flag’ and you will understand why Trump attacked Syria. Sadly, Trump is part of the NWO via the playout of the hegalian dialectic. Like all former Presidents, he has Royal blood.
Trump by the Syria attack which was done without any investigation as who really did it and when various press organizations are posting condemnations of the attack blamed on Assad days before it was actually done, unveils this truly evil man in the guise of President of the United States.
My friends, Assad has 90% of the support of Syrians – this by a democratic vote. The so-called rebels are CIA-Obama paid mercenaries who will do anything for a fast buck.
The goal is to oust Assad at any cost and to reduce Syria to rubble and disorganization as was done in Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan, to enable its vast resources to be plundered by the Jews, Americans and the British and intimately the Roman Catholic Church – the First Beast according to the Book of Revelations.
It’s a shame people (Syrians) have to flee their homes and Country all because of one Madman.
.we have a mad man in Dominica just talking, ,mouth open story jump out to be concern about other country.lets fix our madness first ,donkey don’t have right in Carmel race
Get your mad self together pm
Why are we playing to the narrative of the bias western media and US’ intelligence’ which have proven in the past that they will go to any means to justify a case for war? Why wasn’t an official investigation carried out to determine if it was really Assad forces who carried out the chemical attack, or as was also reported, that the so-called rebels chemical weapons storage facility was bombed creating the incident? We must take what we see and hear from these media outlets with a grain of salt. Remember the case made against Saddam and weapons of mass destruction as a pretext to invade Iraq? I see this happening all over again. The neocons (like McCain and others) and right-wing media outlets saw an opportunity to shift the puppet, unpredictable president trump into their corner as he seemed to have been warming up the Russia and the grabbed it with both hands. War however is never a good thing and these guys better be careful how they thread. Might well be headed to WWIII.
Clean in front your door steps before cleaning in front of the neighbors.The police in Dominica threw expired tear gas on Dominicans which will sooner or later after those who were victims. Who was held responsible?No one was arrested nor did they suggest that any of the victims should have a medical check-up.
The united Nations and the rest of the world ain’t serious including Dominica. Syria been using barrel bombs and all sorts of ways to kill it’s people. The only way to solve the problem is to take out Asad. All this hurrah about use of chemical weapons is so hypocritical. So it’s ok for Asad to kill hundreds of thousands of civilians plus cause the largest migration since world war II as long as he does no use chemical weapons. This is a bloody joke. President Obama should have finish up that guy since before Russia got involved and after he used chemical weapons first time. Death in war is ugly no matter weapons used the US and Russia are too happy to be selling guns and bullets.
How could president Obama do anything when everything he tried to do was blocked by the Republicans in Congress who had the majority. Please tell me.
Limited targeted strike to send a message. Force within his Powers. Two nights of air raids would do. Just like you see now. The president have powers to authorize limited force without Congress. As much as I do not like Trump he made the correct decision. Bottom line is thousands of people have been killed and it seems like the international committee is picking the preferred method. It is frankly saying kill your people with anything else but chemical weapons. The civil war been going on for six years.
Interestingly the U.S. Secretary of State has declared that the missile strike against Syria carries a message for any nation operating outside of international norms. If they violate international agreements or become a threat to other nations, they should also take the strike as a warning.
Everyone knows the pm of Dominica is Roosevelt Skerrit but no too many people know the same is finance Minister. Since the office of PM is greater than that of ministry of finance, why trick the world by hiding behind the ministry of finance instead of the more powerful pm office? As a personal friend of Monfared whom I met while hiding in DOMINICA, I must say that I am concerned one or some of the attackers didn’t buy a Dominica Passport from my boy
OH MY GOD. a government uses toxic(expired) tear gas on its citizens and they turning and condemning toxic gas bombs of another country which is so far that maybe no one in that country ever heard of dominica.
that must be a tactic to make us “BOW OUR EYES AND CLOSE OUR HEADS” TO THE CRIME THIS GOVERNMENT IS COMMITTING HERE.
Yes I day par lay season continues …
…the Ministry of Finance …… but expired tear gas was “allegedly” used in Salisbury and the Ministry said not a dam word!!
and since when the Ministry of Finance comments on these matters?
This is from the Ministry of finance?So you all doggone accomplished hypocrites did not condemn the use of expired tear gas on the Salisbury people,but you all are in Syria now!!HYPOCRITES!!
Was it really the Ministry of Finance which made this Statement? Or was it the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Somebody was definitely hiding behind this release. All we know is Dominica is concerned but that concern didn’t come from the ministry of foreign affairs, the Prime Minister’s office or it’s Ambassador but from the Ministry of Finance. Why from the ministry of finance? Will our finance get affected as a result of this chemical attack? Somebody is playing very, very, very smart here as if to suggest that some of the attackers may be found with a Dominica passport through the CBI / diplomatic scandal and as a result our economy will be affected. The ministry of Finance didn’t condone or condemn the attack. In fact they were careful not to take any sides except to quote this: “The use of banned chemical agents, particularly against civilians, constitutes a violation of the United Nations Chemical Weapons Convention and hence all members of the International Community should speak out in condemnation of such a practice,” the release stated.”
Zero tolerance? Does that mean if they do it again we will take action against them?
We should try fixing what is wrong in our country and leave these matters to countries that can make a difference in that part of the world.
WOW! This time it is “Dominica” that is concerned and NOT the “government” as in previous cases. Also, Dominica seems concerned about the use of banned chemical agents but Dominica does CONDEMN it. Furthermore, shares the concern of the US but do we support the action taken by them. Dominica in this letter seems to be very lukewarm, neither for or against. If I were the evil president of Syria I would be very happy with this letter from Dominica and if I were president Trump I would be very happy as well.
But on another note did the government of Dominica not do the very same thing against the people of Salisbury when EXPIRED teargas was released against the people just for asking the government for roads to go to their farms?
hahaha Syria know where dominica is nah ? …
There are Syrians and Syrian-Dominicans living right here in our country, contributing to our economy and social life. It matters not if most of them don’t know us, what is important is that we know them during this tough period and we stand in solidarity with those affected. It’s the human thing to do!
oh you support the us action hmm, wells end some people to fight too…