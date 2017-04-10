Dominica has expressed concerns over the ongoing war in Syria and has expressed ‘zero tolerance’ over the use of chemical weapons in the conflict.

A press release from the Ministry of Finance said as a member of the International Community, the Commonwealth of Dominica is concerned at the protracted conflict occurring in Syria which has left thousands of people dead and many more injured, and which has led to the displacement of millions of people and left many cities in ruins.

“We should all strive for the maintenance of peace around the world. The strictest adherence to agreed international norms regarding the resolution of conflicts and the conduct of states generally, should be respected by all,” the release stated.

The island was particularly concerned over the use of chemical weapons in the six-year-old war.

“The use of banned chemical agents, particularly against civilians, constitutes a violation of the United Nations Chemical Weapons Convention and hence all members of the International Community should speak out in condemnation of such a practice,” the release stated.

Last week Tuesday, one of the worst chemical bombings in Syria took place in the northern rebel-held area of Idlib Province inciting outrage around the world and prompting the US to fire a salvo of cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase.

The release expressed support for the US action.

“We understand that the recent strike against the Shayrat Airfield in Syria, was conducted by the United States in response to the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian war and were limited and focused on deterring further chemical weapons atrocities. We share the concern of the United States for the resolution of the conflict in Syria and for zero tolerance for the use of chemical agents particularly against civilians,” it said.

According to one estimate, the Syrian civil war has killed over 430,000 people and touched off an unprecedented international refugee crisis.