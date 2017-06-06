Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, has told the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, that Dominica is Russia’s “very promising partner” in the Caribbean region.

At a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia last week, Skerrit offered himself and Dominica as a bridge between Russia and the Caricom Community (CARICOM).

Lavrov described the meeting as a “historical event” that will further develop relations between the Caribbean and Russia.

“I am very pleased to have this opportunity to meet with you. Dominica is our very promising partner in the Caribbean and I am sure that your first visit to Russia as prime minister of Dominica is a historical event that will help broaden our political dialogue, economic, trade and humanitarian relations,” he stated.

Lavrov said last November Russia welcomed Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron in Sochi for a CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) meeting.

“We signed several important documents and the roadmap to promote our relations,” he said of that meeting. “I welcome you wholeheartedly and look forward to hearing your assessment of what could be done to promote our relations further.”

In response Skerrit said Dominica is keen on advancing relations with Russia.

“Not only is Dominica keen on advancing relations between the Russian Federation, but also, the Caribbean region. I am also here to offer Dominica and myself to serve as the bridge between Russia and the CARICOM countries,” said Skerrit to Lavrov.

In efforts to promoting such relations and dialogue, Skerrit has proposed a number of recommendations that the Russian Foreign Minister should consider including, President Vladimir Putin meeting with the Caribbean Heads of Government “to exchange” either in Russia or in a visit to the Caribbean at a future Heads of State conference.

“We need to consider setting up a joint commission on behalf of person from both sides, the Caribbean Community and Russia. I also wish for your Excellency to have the opportunity to meet with the Council of Foreign Ministers in the Caribbean to share views from a Russian perspective and many very important international issues,” Skerrit added.

Skerrit praised the leadership of President Putin saying it is “more needed now,” considering that the Russian leadership has “provided a great balance in the world on international issues.”