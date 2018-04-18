Dominica establishes diplomatic relations with Sri LankaDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Dominica has established diplomatic relations with the South Asian nation of Sri Lanka, effective April 17, 2018.
The agreement was signed between Dr. Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations and Loreen Bannis-Roberts, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Dominica to the United Nations in New York.
The establishment of diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Dominica would enhance the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Sri Lanka has a population of over 20-million.
Its official languages are Sinhala, Tamil, and English.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.