Dominica has established diplomatic relations with the South Asian nation of Sri Lanka, effective April 17, 2018.

The agreement was signed between Dr. Amrith Rohan Perera, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations and Loreen Bannis-Roberts, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Dominica to the United Nations in New York.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Dominica would enhance the existing friendly relations and cooperation in the political, socio-economic and cultural fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has a population of over 20-million.

Its official languages are Sinhala, Tamil, and English.