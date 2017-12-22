Dominica followed international law on Jerusalem vote says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Friday, December 22nd, 2017 at 10:48 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said Dominica followed international law when it voted against a US decision on the status of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The Prime Minister spoke briefly on the matter during a live interview on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday morning.
“We are simply going according to previous United Nations decisions on the matter and respecting the international laws…” he stated.
At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Dominica joined 128 countries around the world that voted in favour of a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The decision also includes a plan to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Nine countries voted against, while 35 abstained.
The vote is non-binding but it shows the isolation the US is facing on the issue.
The US has said it will move its embassy to Jerusalem regardless of the vote.
“That is what the American people want us to do and it is the right thing to do,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said. “This vote will make a difference in how Americans look at the UN, and this vote will be remembered.”
The status of Jerusalem has long remained a sensitive topic and one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.
Israel annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem after the 1967 War and proclaimed it as its ‘eternal, undivided city.’
The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Are u that desperate to fit in with the big fishes Skerrit? Dominica is now an enemy of Israel and no matter what we do or claim, the curses will always prevail. I am Israel. Choo pool Dominica right about now.
This all has clear biblical ramifications. As I’ve noted in previous posts, Zephaniah 2:1-11 prophesies that God will create a Jewish nation in the old Promised Land in the latter days of this age. This passage also decrees God’s wrath on nations that oppose his will to create a Jewish nation there and his opposition to nations that “magnify themselves against their (the Jews) border.” The Palestinians (and other nations) routinely “magnify themselves” vs. the Israeli nation on border issues. Those who oppose the Jewish nation’s right to exist can expect the Creator God to be their enemy. Zechariah 12:1-7 prophesies that God himself will make the city of Jerusalem a “cup of trembling” and a “burdensome stone” to all nations in the latter days of our age. That had been fulfilled many times, but it has now had a penultimate fulfillment in the recent UN vote. God says he will “cut in pieces” those who oppose his will on the matter, and this prophecy make it clear that God has decided…
Those who say this is international law,the PM is in the majority. Let me remind you God is never in the majority,as a matter of fact, God said in the 5th book of the bible “You shall not follow a multitude to do evil.”
You may not like Trump but this man is on the right track.
This little nation Israel is special in God’s sight,and whoever touches her is fighting against God.
President Trump and the American Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, made it clear that there will be finally be consequences for opposing the USA at the UN.
http://www.worldtribune.com/data-points-about-todays-un-the-vote-rejecting-u-s-recognition-of-jerusalem/
Zephaniah 2 and Zechariah 12 makes clear, is the invisible court of the Creator God. Those who voted “yes” to the hypocritical UN resolution not only voted to express contempt toward the USA, but they also voted to oppose the will of God — whether they realized it or not. God’s judgment on them will eventually be far harsher than anything President Trump will do.
What is wrong with those religious extremist….Israel never Existed until 1948….those Zionist are just common thieves……..Well done Dominica!!
Roosevelt is playing a dangerous game: I am one of those who believe that Jerusalem belongs to the Jews, nevertheless, the Capital of Israel can be located any place in Israel. Roosevelt Skerrit does not have any concept of what is taking place in such a matter. The appropriate position Roosevelt and his so called representative at the UN should have taken was abstinence.
Abstain: ( not vote!), anything involving Israel Dominica should stay out of it, have no opinions.
You will follow international law,but disregard and break every law in Dominica. Go ahead and tie up yourself like a crab. Down the road you will pay for it.
So if 127 countries crucify Jesus we will crucify him to, what nonsense is this skerrit is not a Christian he should have abstained u just nail Dominica coffin with that vote.
”NO LAW, NO CONSTITUTION”
Now you uttering ”International Law”
I confused.
All the truth is in the Bible Mr PM. That is something you should not have done.
All the truth is in the BIBLE.
This is my message to the Hon. Prime Minister: The vote you cast was not actually against President Trump’s decision but was against Israel and you’ve just started to bring this nation under a curse. How could you do such a thing? If we as a nation bless Israel, we will be blessed but if we do anything against them we will be cursed. After this devastating Hurricane you’ve found it wise to make such a decision. Let’s see the aftermath of your decision…..wait and see what God does with Dominica.
Since when has Roosevelt Skerrit let international law let him bother? One only has to look at the fake diplomats he appointed took country. I support his decision on the U.N.vote but.his argument that he did so because he wants to observe international law is ridiculous.
Too many religious freaks with blinkers muddling this debate. For all of you, and you an argue tithe cows come home, I do not believe for one second that God decreed that Jerusalem must be the capital of Israel. Mary Christmas to all, regardless which creed you follow or none at all. Don’t strangulate yourselves with your religion but live!
Mr PM you are very wrong this time.You definitely got that one wrong.I hope you ask God to forgive you for making such a major error.May God have mercy on you and Dominica.
Allu hatred for the PM will blind allu eh… He wrong eh? He and the other 127 countries wrong. Tehbeh
We are not really interested in that wishy washy because as far as Dominica is concerned it’s neither here nor there. However, would the Prime Minister please tell us what happened to the $18 Million given to the government of Dominica by the World Bank for the redevelopment of the agricultural sector after the hurricane. I give you a few clues in case you can’t remember: people in Veille Case that have no farm and never had one received cheques to the tune of $6,000.00 each, bonafide farmers of Salisbury, Wesley and Marigot have not received a cent. How is that, please explain.
By the way, do you intend to spend Xmas and the new year in Dominica or are you sending the holidays at your main residence in New York? Just asking.
Oh I see, so is international law your government was following in this instance eh.
Hmmmmmmmm………………..(interesting)……………
Hmm.. that’s a serious debate.. Is Dominica moving away from it christian principles and adopting another
or is it that by doing so they are trying to keep the peace by upholding Psalm 122:6 which says, “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: “May those who love you be secure?
I would be proud of my homeland Dominica if we support the interest of Israel considering that God calls Israel the “apple of His eye” which is a term of endearment (Duet. 32:10, Zech. 2:8). there is also the conditional offer in which it is clear that God adds a blessing to those Nations and PEOPLE who bless Israel and a curse on those who curse Israel (Gen. 12:2-3).
“Dominica followed international law on Jerusalem vote says PM Skerrit.” I concur. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. No Ifs, no buts, no cuts.
Why couldn’t we abstain. This is a vote against Israel and not a vote against America. Dominica should be careful to always vote on the principles set by God which can be found in all our laws. Because the UN has voted a particular way before does not mean we should continue voting that way. Anyways the US will do whatever it wants regardless of the UN vote.
LOL, Dominica took the correct position.
I am the last person to support Skerro. But this time he acted correctly in this matter. These events taking place in the Middle East has nothing to do with the Bible , but everything to do with current affairs (as of 100 yrs ago). After WW1, the British Gov’t was looking for a place to settle the Europeans Jews because they told the Allies where the Germans were hiding their weapons. Balfour Agreement. “Hint Hint!” So in WW2 the Germans took revenge on them and we all know what happened I condemn it , it was atrocious
After WW2, the British looked everywhere for a place to settle the European Jews, even in Uganda was considered at one time but they insisted that they want Palestine and hence there they are.
So this is a human construct and not what they are making us believe.
Even before WW1 there were Jews and Arabs living in Palestine side by side with each in Peace. It was not until they came all this current stuff is occurring.
Where is this in the Bible? I am a…
Massacre, you are adequately right. “Israel” were a bunch of Jews “running away” post Hitler.
You are despicable. Running away from concentration camps and gas chambers?
One of the very few comments that show any knowledge about this issue.
Dominica will never rise again, in Zechariah 12:1-7, a key prophecy about the Jews in the latter days refers to the city of Jerusalem and the Jews (“Judah”) almost as if they were synonymous or inseparably linked. Dominica just following Cuba, Venezuela and china to the pits of hell. The UN first voted to partition the British Protectorate of Palestine into a Jewish and Arab state in 1947. Trump’s announcement has occurred in 2017–seventy years later. This is very significant
continuation: together are the children of God in it, Just like Noah and lot! This is also added mercy for America! Will we receive the same favor for our decisions? I don’t think so! Watch out Dominica! We just blew it!
Palestine is Islamic just like the other nations around Israel who seek to wipe out the face of Israel. How would you feel if you were surrounded by enemies who have the capabilities to wipe you out with two nuclear bombs as in the case of Iran? Does Israel not have the right to exist with it’s rightful, biblical boundaries that God almighty has given them? Why do you think that the temple mount will be built there?
People, watch and pray!
Israel SHALL defend itself with or without the UN. God is God over the UN and the Earth, even of the heavens! Brace yourselves!
What we need to do right now is repent and turn away from our ways and seek God’s face! Your decisions today will greatly affect your eternal future. God is still waiting because you have life!…
Israel landed on the Middle East!
May the God of Israel open our eyes in this regard! Again, politically correct has nothing to do with the truth of Jesus Christ! The God of gods and king of kings has made it known that He will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel! In previous posts, the UN was explained as a driving force against the Lord. This is again prophesy.
“We are simply going according to previous United Nations decisions on the matter and respecting the international laws…”
The previous decisions are in 1992 when countries voted against Israel’s occupancy in Jerusalem as stated in the first post.
Now read your bibles people. Check out your world maps and review the news on the blueprints of the temple mount in Jerusalem! Palestine Will become a free state for a little while and Israel WILL find their rightful place. Trump is doing just what he has to do!
Not everyone is God fearing and we all know how it is in the developed countries. The only thing which is holding America
He intends to bless Israel with a condition – it’s not automatic! Did Israel fulfill their covenant? They have rejected the Messiah and have killed other prophets; how can they be chosen?
The reality is the world sees clearly the injustices done towards the Palestinian people for over 60 years. It is so sad that you people are programmed believing this lie. Wake up.
So as so-called “International Law” goes against truth, reality, historical fact and fairness you side with international law and oppose truth, reality, historical fact and fairness?
What is the Truth?
God’s Word is truth.
The world is seeing the evil of the Zionist regime every day. Normal and sane human beings see the suffering of the Palestinian people. Those who believe in this idea that these so called Jews are the chosen people are living a lie. These so called Jews in the Christian book of revelation are called the synagogue of Satan. When will you people understand?