Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said Dominica followed international law when it voted against a US decision on the status of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Prime Minister spoke briefly on the matter during a live interview on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday morning.

“We are simply going according to previous United Nations decisions on the matter and respecting the international laws…” he stated.

At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Dominica joined 128 countries around the world that voted in favour of a resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The decision also includes a plan to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Nine countries voted against, while 35 abstained.

The vote is non-binding but it shows the isolation the US is facing on the issue.

The US has said it will move its embassy to Jerusalem regardless of the vote.

“That is what the American people want us to do and it is the right thing to do,” US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said. “This vote will make a difference in how Americans look at the UN, and this vote will be remembered.”

The status of Jerusalem has long remained a sensitive topic and one of the core issues in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Israel annexed the eastern part of Jerusalem after the 1967 War and proclaimed it as its ‘eternal, undivided city.’

The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.