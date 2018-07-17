Dominica signs agreement with EU for post-hurricane recoveryDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 at 1:28 PM
Dominica has signed an agreement with the European Union (EU) for post-hurricane recovery and reconstruction efforts.
The agreement was signed on the margins of a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) now taking place in Brussels.
The €11 million programme for Dominica was signed by Minister for Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs, Francine Baron and Stefano Manservisi, the EU’s Director-General for International Cooperation and Development.
The Caribbean region was severely impacted by hurricanes Irma and Maria in autumn 2017. In the case of Dominica, damages and losses were calculated at 226% of GDP.
Agreements were also signed with Antigua (€5 million) and CARIFORUM (€14 million), which will support the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) in further enhancing the region’s disaster preparedness and response capacity.
The financing agreements amounted to €30 million.
The three programmes are part of a larger package of €74 million adopted this week. The package will support the Caribbean region to “build-back-better” and promote resilience vis-à-vis future natural hazards.
2 Comments
Let’s all hope that the best use will be made with this money that will redound to the full benefit of the people. I wish to go off topic a bit. Can we get an update on the exported indigenous parrots? Are they striving? What is the status of their health? Would they be repatriated? Awaiting answers from the relevant ministry. This government operates in darkness, there is no transparency nor accountability. Anytime a government is not forthright with its people, corruption prevails.
I just hope this is all help that does not involve cash payments to the government because that would not do much good to the citizens of Dominica.