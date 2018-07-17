Dominica has signed an agreement with the European Union (EU) for post-hurricane recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The agreement was signed on the margins of a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) now taking place in Brussels.

The €11 million programme for Dominica was signed by Minister for Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs, Francine Baron and Stefano Manservisi, the EU’s Director-General for International Cooperation and Development.

The Caribbean region was severely impacted by hurricanes Irma and Maria in autumn 2017. In the case of Dominica, damages and losses were calculated at 226% of GDP.

Agreements were also signed with Antigua (€5 million) and CARIFORUM (€14 million), which will support the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) in further enhancing the region’s disaster preparedness and response capacity.

The financing agreements amounted to €30 million.

The three programmes are part of a larger package of €74 million adopted this week. The package will support the Caribbean region to “build-back-better” and promote resilience vis-à-vis future natural hazards.