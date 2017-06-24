Dominica was among three CARICOM countries that voted against a failed US-backed resolution at this week’s Organization of American States (OAS) general assembly in Mexico.

The resolution included a proposal for a ‘group of friends’ to mediate the political crisis that has engulfed Venezuela.

The resolution also called for President Nicolas Maduro to “reconsider” an assembly to rewrite the Venezuelan constitution.

Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines voted against the resolution while Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Guyana and St Lucia supported it.

Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Haiti, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago abstained.

The resolution failed since it fell three votes short of the 23 needed to be passed.

Allies of Venezuela at the Summit said the resolution was ‘interventionist.’

Despite a call for unity on the Venezuela issue, the vote by CARICOM member states shows how much the matter has divided the regional bloc.

Jamaica’s foreign minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, said CARICOM votes splintered “despite significant efforts to coordinate positions”.

Maduro described the outcome of the failed resolution as a “triumph” for his country.

Meanwhile, on Saturday OAS President Luis Almagro offered to resign if Venezuela holds free elections and enacts reforms to protect democracy.

“I will resign from the Organization of American States the day that free, fair and transparent national elections are held without impediments,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter. “I offer my position in exchange for freedom in Venezuela.”

Among his demands are release of political prisoners and a guarantee of Supreme Court independence. Venezuela’s Supreme Court is packed with judges loyal to the government.

Dominica has been a staunch ally of Venezuela and has sided with the troubled South American country in its row with the OAS.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told media house teleSUR that Almagro should be fired and the OAS has lost its way. He said the OAS should not interfere with Venezuela’s domestic affairs.

This was echoed by Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, who represented Dominica at the OAS general assembly. In a speech to the assembly, she said that the OAS must be based on a principle of non-interference and respect for the sovereignty of member states.

About 75 people have died in three months of protests in Venezuela.

Demonstrators are calling general elections to end 18 years of socialist rule in the oil-rich nation which is racked by rising poverty and a deepening economic and political crisis.

Almagro has been very vocal on the Venezuela crisis, branding Maduro a ‘dictator’ for stifling the Venezuelan opposition.

Venezuela has said it is in the process of withdrawing from the OAS, a process that will take two years.